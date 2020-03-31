Latest Headlines

First 3000 coronavirus deaths in the United States

March 30, 2020 0 comment

The US took a dark step on Monday after health officials announced the 3,000th coronaviruslinked to death in the country, with around 900 New York City alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York is currently the US epicenter of the virus, with more than 67,000 cases. More than a third of all deaths in the country have occurred in New York and 75% of all Americans have been asked to stay at home as much as possible.

The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, arrived earlier in the day in New York Harbor, which may be ready to receive patients as early as Tuesday amid increasing pressure on city health workers.

Irakli Kalarji holds a sign against a fence at Pier 90 when the USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed naval hospital ship, arrives on Monday March 30, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated Monday evening and will remain in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to honor medical workers and first responders.

“We will never stop shining for you,” he said.

