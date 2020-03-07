First case of coronavirus confirmed in Vatican: report

The Vatican has confirmed its first case of coronavirus Friday after a patient tested positive viral disease at his health clinic.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the person tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and that non-emergency medical services in the walled city-state were closed for disinfection, according to the Associated Press.

Bruni did not disclose any other information regarding the identity or profession of the infected person, whether it be an employee, or the “relatively few” members of the clergy or guards who live in the pope’s home , Reuters reports.

Vatican employees and their families are eligible for health care at the clinic.

In recent days, Pope Francis recovering from a cold and tested negative for coronavirus after falling ill last week. The head of the Catholic Church has no other pathology, said the Vatican.

Looking ahead, the 83-year-old pope has canceled his participation in an upcoming week-long spiritual retreat.

However, Bruni said that Francis was recovering well from the cold as he continued to celebrate daily Mass, receive visitors in private, and perform other spiritual exercises.

After confirmation of the coronavirus in the tiny city-state enclave in Rome, some offices and the Vatican apostolic library temporarily closed as a precaution.

In the midst of the ongoing epidemic, it is unclear how the upcoming Holy Week activities before Easter Sunday on April 12 could be affected.

