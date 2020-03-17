First coronavirus death recorded in Texas: reports

Texas announced his first known coronavirus died Monday and comes that the state has seen at least 85 positive tests for the virus.

The patient, who was about 90 years old, died Sunday after having symptoms compatible with COVID-19, according to the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center. The elderly population is at the highest risk of contracting a serious or fatal infection.

The county resident tested positive on Monday – a day after his death – adding to previous concerns about the lack of testing in the United States.

TEXAS TEMPORARILY EXTENDS EXPIRED DRIVING LICENSES AND IDENTITY CARDS DURING CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Governor Greg Abbott R-Tx., Said that more than 200 people in Texas have been tested for the virus and more than 300 are being monitored and could be positive. He said Texas is expected to increase the number of tests to 10,000 per week over the next six days.

“You will see an exponential increase in the number of people who test positive daily,” Abbott said at a press conference, the newspaper said. Texas tribune.

The state’s first death comes after Dallas and Houston announced earlier Monday that they are closing all limited take-out bars and restaurants only.

MAYOR OF HOUSTON ON CORONAVIRUS PANIC PURCHASE OF BOTTLES OF WATER, TOILET PAPER. “THE WORLD DOESN’T HAPPEN”

“We can expect more such cases to come in the next few days,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Monday at a press conference, the Dallas Morning News said. “We have to act.”

The new policies will be implemented at 11:59 p.m. in Dallas Monday and 8:00 a.m. in Houston Tuesday.

“None of these decisions we have to make is an easy one,” Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference, according to Click2Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“They are just not easy. Above all, we recognize that when you make a decision, you have an impact on people’s livelihoods and maybe people could be laid off or lose their jobs as a result of the decisions taken. “