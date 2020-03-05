First CRISPR gene editing done in humans, according to scientists

of Gene editing Scientists say the tool CRISPR has been used to treat patients with genotype blindness and, if successful, will open up a new frontier in disease treatment.

Blind patient recently treated at Oregon Health and Science University’s Casey Eye Institute Portland. It can take up to a month to see if it helps to restore the patient’s vision. If the first few trials seem safe, the doctor will test with 18 children and adults.

“Literally, it could inherently take someone who is visually impaired out and see it,” said Charles Albright, Chief Scientist at Edith Medicine in Cambridge. Massachusetts-based Companies developing treatment Dublin base Allagan.

Doctors first attempted in vivo genetic editing of a variety of inherited disorders using a tool called zinc fingers in 2017. Many scientists believe that CRISPR is a much easier tool to find and cut DNA at specific locations.

The people in this study have congenital amaurosis caused by genetic mutations that prevent the body from making the proteins needed to convert light into signals for the brain.

Because scientists cannot treat it with standard gene therapy, they aim to edit or delete the mutation by making two cuts on each side of the mutation. The hope is that both ends of the DNA will reconnect and the gene will function properly.

Because these cells do not divide, “when the cells are edited, the cells are permanent and it is desirable that the cells last the life of the patient,” said Dr. Eric Pierce of the Eyes and Ears of Massachusetts. Was.

Doctors believe that one-tenth to one-third of the cells need to be modified to restore vision. In animal studies, scientists were able to modify half of the cells with the treatment, Albright said.

Doctors say ophthalmic surgery itself carries little risk, and infections and bleeding are rare complications.

One of the biggest potential risks of gene editing is that CRISPR can make unintended changes to other genes, but companies minimize it and reduce only where treatment is intended Did so much, Pierce said.

