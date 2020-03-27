First Nations Can Now Delay Elections During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Federal Minister

First Nations who postpone their elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be penalized by the federal government, as some feared.

“I think this is a constructive change. It is unfortunate that this did not happen sooner,” said University of Saskatchewan law professor Dwight Newman.

Newman, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Rights in Constitutional Law, noted that the change is coming too late for the First Nations communities that held votes last week.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller recommends that First Nations suspend all elections during the pandemic on Friday. Miller said health and safety is the government’s top priority and that the government will work with First Nations when new dates are set.

University of Saskatchewan law professor Dwight Newman says the federal government’s new position on First Nations elections is “constructive change.” (Dwight Newman)

“Canada recognizes the health risks associated with holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Miller in a statement. Miller was not available for an interview on Friday.

The announcement to call the elections came after discussions with public health officials and affected First Nations, said an official from Miller’s office.

Many First Nations leaders wanted to delay their votes. They said that large rallies for an election could spread the coronavirus.

But they said they felt pressured by the government. They feared that if they did not move forward, the federal government could refuse to delay the much-needed medical supplies or emergency aid.

Newman and other experts said the First Nations were right to be concerned. A government memo obtained by CBC News warned First Nations not to have a “governance gap” after the expiration of fixed terms.

He listed a number of security tips for organizing elections during the outbreak. Election officials must provide 50 pens and pencils and clean them after each use; voters should be encouraged to bring their own pens and pencils; and the polling tables and screens should be cleaned “every 5 to 10 voters”.

Lawyer Maggie Wente, a specialist in aboriginal law, said that several of her clients called her in a panic.

“They are forcing the First Nations into a truly terrible dilemma. It is a huge health risk,” said Wente.

Saskatchewan MP Gary Vidal asked Miller to clarify the situation for First Nations. After Friday’s announcement, Vidal thanked Miller.

“This is good news for many First Nations,” wrote Vidal. “Looking forward to continuing to work with you and your office during this difficult time.”

Miller’s declaration allows First Nations to make their own decisions without affecting federal funding, whether they comply with the Indian Act or the First Nations Elections Act.

The Red Pheasant Cree Nation and others conducted the elections last week, while the Lac La Ronge Indian Band decided to postpone it for a month. Voting is underway Friday at the Cree Nation of Beardy and Okemasis.