First person dosed in US study for potential coronavirus vaccine, officials say

The very first clinical trial looking for a coronavirus The vaccine started on Monday when the first injections were given at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Four volunteer participants received injections of a vaccine created by Moderna Inc. in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Phase 1 of the study aims to test the safety of three dose levels of the new vaccine – mRNA-1273 – named after the genetic material that makes up the injections, which researchers say can produce a vaccine very quickly. .

“This study is the first step in the clinical development of an mRNA vaccine” against the coronavirus, said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna, in a statement.

The trial will include 45 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55. Each participant will receive two injections, 28 days apart. Three different doses will be tested on 15 people each and participants will be studied to determine if the vaccine is safe.

In addition, all participants will be checked for side effects and their blood will be tested to see if the vaccine boosts their immune systems to make antibodies that can stop the virus from replicating and prevent the disease it causes.

They will each be followed for 12 months after their second dose.

Four other participants will also be injected on Tuesday.

Modena said in a press release on Monday that they are “actively preparing” for phase 2 testing, which would test the drug’s effectiveness.

