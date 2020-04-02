New results by the Inspector General of the Department of Justice that the FBI has repeatedly violated surveillance rules could affect Congress’ pending re-authorization of key powers related to the Foreign Intelligence Review Court (FISC), with major Republican lawmakers already claiming that the DOJ report will have major consequences for surveillance law.

Several oversight provisions under the USA Freedom Act of 2015 have lapsed in recent weeks, at least temporarily, because the House has not yet passed the Senate. Temporary extension of 77 days. The House had amended parts of the law in its own three-year reauthorization proposal, but the Senate was unable to reach agreement on the matter and decided to try to refer it back so that legislators could focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

The three lapsed provisions include the “roaming wiretap” power, which allows authorities to obtain a warrant from the FISC without identifying the target and while tracking a target from one device to another. The “lone wolf” power is also included, allowing authorities to obtain a FISA judicial warrant without demonstrating that the target is working for a foreign entity. A document provision which allows authorities to enter telephone metadata and bank documents, among others, is also suspended.

The DOJ called on Congress to renew the monitoring provisions, although it acknowledged that they were not perfect.

“No one was more dismayed than the Attorney General for the way the FISA process was abused. This abuse resulted in one of the greatest political travesties in American history and should never happen again, “said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.” However, FISA remains an essential tool for ensuring the safety and security of the American people, particularly in the fight against terrorism. “

But lawmakers were skeptical, pointing out that the DOJ watchdog had found that FISA’s problems were systemic in the office and extended beyond the FBI investigation of former Trump adviser Carter Page. In four of the 29 cases examined by the DOJ’s Inspector General, the FBI had no so-called “Woods file”, referring to mandatory documents demonstrating that it independently corroborated key factual claims in its requests for monitoring mandate. In three of these requests, the FBI was unable to confirm that Woods’ documentation never existed.

The remaining 25 requests reviewed by DOJ contained an average of 20 claims that were not properly supported by Woods documents; one request contained 65 unsubstantiated requests. The review has included the work of eight field offices in the past five years in several cases.

“Amazing,” wrote rep Doug Collins, R-Ga. “Inspector General Horowitz discovered that 4 of the 29 Woods files were missing … and in 3 cases, they may never have existed. This is exactly why we need to reform our #FISA system. We cannot leave what happened to @realDonaldTrump in 2016 will never happen again! “

Senators Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Issued a joint statement saying the DOJ report would have an impact on the new surveillance approvals.

“This report also comes at a critical time. In the coming months, the Senate will consider expanding the important monitoring tools authorized by the USA FREEDOM Act of 2015, “they wrote.” The FISA process needs real reforms, not a solution. “

The Congress is suspended until mid-April. Senate leaders have reached an agreement with pro-privacy lawmakers, including Lee, Leahy and Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Which will allow them to propose amendments to the House’s FISA plan when the Senate comes new in session.

Lee and Leahy said they would be sure to “fix the problems identified by the Inspector General” in their amendments.

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked in March for an amendment that would prohibit the warrantless collection of web browsing and Internet search history, as well as a amendment establishing independent oversight of the FISA process.

“Under this agreement, the Senate will have the opportunity to debate whether the government can digitally track Americans without a warrant,” said Wyden. “Anyone who was concerned that the government is collecting their library materials or seeing who you called, be terrified that the government could enter your Internet browsing history without a warrant. “The amendment prohibits this practice. And I strongly support my colleagues’ amendment to add independent oversight by FISA, which has had bipartisan support for many years and will ultimately be considered.”

Representatives Warren Davidson, R-Ohio and Zoe Lofgren, D-California, urged the Senate to reject the bill.

President Trump, who has repeatedly noted that Page is under close surveillance by FISA on the basis of information which has since been proven to be legally inadequate and some fraudulent cases, raised the possibility of vetoing a FISA reauthorization if she came to her office.

Page was largely watched because of a discredited file funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). An FBI lawyer in this case, even falsified a CIA email submitted to the FISA court to publicize Page’s communications with the evil Russians, noted the DOJ Inspector General; and the DOJ has concluded that Page’s mandate was legally inappropriate.

The DOJ Inspector General’s report last week contrasted sharply with the assurance years of the best Democrats and media commentators that the office has scrupulously managed FISA mandates.

“It’s not easy to get a FISA warrant: I was an FBI agent and I should know“read a 2017 article by former FBI special agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, who has spent most of her career as an admissions administrator. It is unclear whether Rangappa has already processed a FISA request.

In the play, Rangappa credibly claimed that FISA’s requests, after a thorough preliminary examination, went “to the Department of Justice where lawyers from the National Security Division reviewed the request to verify all statements made therein. Michael J. Woods, the FBI special agent’s attorney who developed this approval layer, the DOJ verifies the accuracy of each fact stated in the request. “

Rangappa, who repeated the same message several times on the air, was not the only one in the media to support the FISA process. A full review by the Washington Post, Erik Wemple pointed out how Natasha Bertrand, a journalist at Politico for national security, launched her career in part thanks to reports which were ultimately denied on the Steele dossier.

The Wemple Washington Post itself ended up in the FISA Page application as a key source next to the file. In 2016 opinion piece by Josh Rogin from the Post titled, “The Trump campaign weakens the GOP’s anti-Russian position on Ukraine”, had exaggerated developments at the Republican National Convention in 2016. A single delegate had proposed a sweeping amendment to change the platform of the GOP to provide deadly weapons to Ukraine, which went against the policy of the administration Obama; parts of this amendment were rejected.

But, the Post’s opinion piece described the development as harmful and a possible smoking gun. In a FISA Page application, the FBI then quoted Rogin’s article word for word – without quotes, but with a quote at the bottom of the page – as proof that the Trump campaign could work with the Russians illegally. The FBI apparently did not obtain an independent verification of the article’s allegations.

However, for several years, Democrats and other analysts from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN have repeatedly stated that the main demands of the Clinton-funded anti-Trump case have been substantiated and that the document is not essential to the FBI’s mandate to monitor Page. Horowitz rejected this claim, with FBI legal counsel even describing Page’s monitoring mandate as “essentially a single FISA source” entirely dependent on the file.

Among the unsubstantiated allegations on the record: former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen traveled to Prague to plot with Russian pirates; that the Trump campaign was paying pirates working at a non-existent Russian consulate in Miami; that a dreadful blackmail band from Trump existed and could be in Russian possession; and this page was bribed with a 19 percent share in a Russian company.