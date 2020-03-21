Fitness quarantine, relaxation gifts for your weekend

Stay in shape while you are stuck at home.

Here is the advice from World Health Organization for “healthy” people who find themselves in quarantine COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Physical activity and relaxation techniques can be valuable tools to help you stay calm and continue to protect your health during this time,” said a WHO statement.

Fortunately, the unprecedented global situation has inspired many people to keep people in shape to open their catalogs online for free or otherwise provide the public with services that might have been previously reserved for paying members.

Here are some tools that you can use to stay physically and mentally fit while you spend quality time indoors.

“WORK-INS”

In an announcement advising franchises to close their doors, Planet Fitness unveiled a plan to offer short workouts without equipment to anyone who can access its Facebook page.

The “Home Work-Ins”, as they are called, are part of its “United We Move” initiative and offer certified trainers and special guests from Monday to Friday at 7 p.m. AND.

“Our daily routines have changed unexpectedly,” said Jeremy Tucker, CEO of Planet Fitness, in an email to Fox. “This is why we are offering a free daily virtual fitness class for everyone on the Planet Fitness Facebook page from Monday to Friday for the next two weeks (from now), because we know that exercise has mental and physical health benefits. “

Among the special guests who will sweat with you in your living room are Erica Lugo, trainer and fitness trainer “The Biggest Loser” and Joey Logano, NASCAR driver.

The Planet Fitness app also offers some 500 workouts for those who may not be able to broadcast live.

Until May, Gold’s Gym also offers free access to its application, Gold’s AMP

PELLET YOUR OWN

After announcing the closure of its brick and mortar sites, Peloton also announced that it would offer new users a free 90-day trial of its application.

Don’t have a Peloton bike or treadmill at home? No problem. The app selections include a variety of workouts that can be done without its branded products.

Co-founder and CEO John Foley points out that it’s not just your own health that is at stake. “Now, more than ever, we must all focus on our own health – physical, mental and emotional – as well as that of our loved ones, “he wrote.

YOGI IN YOUR ROOM

While some of the aforementioned apps also offer yoga routines, the people behind the Down Dog Yoga app go even further for kids and educators.

In addition to making all of its associated fitness apps completely free until April 1, the company announced that it will offer extended access to all students and teachers (from kindergarten to grade 12 and college) through July, 1st. For more information, visit downdogapp.com/schools.

“METEORIZING THE STORM” WITH MEDITATION

Meditation app downloads are supposed to go through the roof as Americans try to find comfort in their self-isolation, but one company makes sure those on the front lines can maintain their center.

The people of Headspace offer free access to their entire catalog throughout 2020 to American healthcare professionals.

“What’s happening right now is a challenge for everyone,” reads a press release from the Headspace website. “But you, our health professionals, are particularly overworked,” he continues. “Headspace wants to be there for you and support you as best we can. Help you be kind to yourself and your own health during this difficult time.”

Headspace also offers a specially designed collection of meditation and mindfulness content called “Weathering the storm”. And even if its content is free for students and educators, it strengthens its usual offerings with “tools and advice for talking in full awareness with young people to help educators guide children and their parents through this crisis of public health”.