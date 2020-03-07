FL Sen. Rick Scott: We Need To Have A Conversation With The Cruise Industry

America must have a conversation with the cruise industry sure coronavirus, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said Saturday.

In an interview on “Cavuto LIVE” with host Charles Payne, Scott said he was surprised to hear about one of the eight confirmed cases in the state it represents after the death of the infected person.

“I was very surprised, in fact, when I heard of the death in Lee County, which borders the county in which I live. We didn’t even know there was even a suspected case” exclaimed Scott. “We have to make sure, where does this person come from Trip? We have to make sure that anyone if they travel in the airport, who was on this flight? Let’s make sure they can get tested. “

FLORIDA SIGNS 2 DEAD CORONAVIRUSES, FIRST FATALITY KNOWLEDGE ON THE EAST COAST

According to American health officials, two people tested positive for the new coronavirus died Saturday in Florida, Marking the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the epidemic. A spokesperson for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis reported via Twitter that the individuals were in their 70s and had traveled abroad and DeSantis issued a Level II public health emergency order in the sunny state.

The announcement brings the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus strain to 16, including 13 in the state of Washington and one on California. There are at least 253 confirmed cases across the country.

DeSantis too asked state legislators $ 25 million on Friday – in addition to the $ 27 million in federal assistance expected as well as $ 500,000 from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – so that health officials can use it to fight the coronavirus with equipment laboratory and staff.

To date, there are more than 101,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, in more than 88 countries. In addition, almost 3,500 deaths have been recorded.

“So we have to get more information. We have to have a lot more transparency at all levels,” Scott told Payne.

“Florida is a state of tourism. Our whole economy is linked to tourism, “he continued.” The cruise industry: we had over seven million sailings last year. Many people pass through our airports. “

He warned: “The industry itself must be very explicit about what it does to keep people safe.”

“And, I know – I talked to them. They do a lot of things, but they have to be very vocal,” he said. “What type of tests do they do? What type of sanitation programs do they have? [What] will they do if a patient is sick on the ship? “

“They should be very, very specific about what they are doing,” he concluded.

With the spring vacation season hitting Florida, it is not clear what actions officials will take, as Miami city officials canceled two major music festivals on fears of the spread of the new virus.

Scott is about to meet Vice President Mike Pence – who heads the coronavirus administration working group – later today to discuss the issue.

Caleb Parke and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.