Flame in Japan; How long until the news if the Olympic Games will open?

TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic flame arrived in Japan from Greece. Then comes the torch relay across the country, which should start on Thursday from Fukushima prefecture, in northern Japan. The organizers asked the crowd to hold back, but don’t know what it means. Last week, Greek officials stopped a relay there and did not resume because of the crowd.

Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese organizers and IOC President Thomas Bach declare that the games will open on July 24 at the 1.43 billion dollar national stadium in central Tokyo.

Bach has repeatedly said that it is too early to announce a decision, saying he is following the advice of a task force that includes the World Health Organization. But now there is hindsight, mainly from athletes and former Olympians who are complaining: they cannot train, the qualification events have been canceled, and the chaos is sure to favor some by compared to others. Then there is the question of reuniting 11,000 athletes and staff in the Olympic Village and 4,400 Paralympians a month later.

Bringing the flame to Japan represents a minor victory for the organizers and the IOC. Its symbolic presence could give the IOC a space to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, leaving the symbol behind to remind us of what remains to come.

Q: What is the deadline for making a final decision?

A: Bach surely knows it, but he doesn’t say it. In an interview with The New York Times, Bach said that “cancellation is not on the agenda.” This leaves only progress, or postpone, as options. Empty places seem to have been excluded.

Q: Who will make the final decision?

A: It will be carried out jointly with the IOC, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese Olympic Committee. These are the three who signed the 81-page host city agreement, which details all the vagaries of the games. The IOC has all the powers, but it will have to respect the suggestions of the WHO and the interests of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The IOC has a reserve fund of around $ 2 billion and insurance to cover losses. The contract stipulates that termination may occur “… if the IOC has reasonable grounds to believe, in its sole discretion, that the safety of participants in the games is seriously threatened or compromised for whatever reason”.

Tokyo officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics, but a national audit says it’s at least double that.

Q: What is the setback you are talking about?

A: The most recent comes from USA Swimming, which claims a 12-month delay. CEO Tim Hinchey wrote the following in a letter to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee: “Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruption just months before the Olympics, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all. Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and well-being should be among the highest priorities. “

Another voice earlier in the week was that of IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser, Canada’s four-time gold medalist.

“I think the IOC insisting that it will go ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” she said. “This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics.”

On the Japanese side, Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, told the Nikkei newspaper that the IOC “puts athletes at risk”. Yamaguchi is a former Olympic bronze medalist in judo.

“Even if there is a reason that prevents the IOC from making a decision now, (the IOC) should indicate a deadline.” She was critical last year when Bach abruptly moved the marathon from Tokyo to Sapporo. She said that such a sudden decision was “not acceptable”.

Q: How important is the torch relay for the IOC and local organizers?

A: It is an important symbolism for the Japanese government and Prime Minister Abe. Abe is the long-serving Prime Minister of Japan and hopes to use the Olympics to say that the Fukushima region has recovered from the disaster nine years ago. The government has dubbed these “recovery Olympics”. However, many residents still live in temporary neighborhoods after the earthquake, tsunami and the merger of three nuclear reactors in 2011.

Starting the relay from Fukushima is also helping the main IOC sponsors, Coca-Cola and Toyota, who pay millions to give their brands visibility during the relay. Crowds are invited to be restricted. This will not prevent the images of the relay from being transmitted daily around the world on television. Bach is expected to watch the relay when he reaches Hiroshima on May 18 and 19.

Q: Does any bookmaker take odds?

A: An Irish bookie says that games 1-7 will not open as scheduled on July 24. A poll by Japanese news agency Kyodo this week found that 69.9% of Japanese respondents don’t think the games will start on time.