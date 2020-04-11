Flashback: WHO chief revokes appointment of brutal Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as “goodwill ambassador” after uproar

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The president of the World Health Organization (WHO), currently under fire from critics for his management of the coronavirus crisis and the pro-Chinese position of the organization, is no stranger to controversy. In 2017 he revoked the appointment of Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as “goodwill ambassador” after considerable public outcry around the world.

The recent takeover of the coronavirus pandemic by the besieged United Nations agency has led President Trump and key Republican lawmakers to believe that the agency could be funded by the United States – the primary financial contributor.

The agency released a tweet in January that cited “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the severity of the virus, saying the researchers had discovered that it could not be transmitted from person to person.

WHO director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was criticized, in particular, for his remarks, in which he said that China “set a new standard for response to outbreaks”.

“The speed at which China has detected the epidemic, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared with WHO and the world is very impressive, and beyond words. The same goes for the commitment of China towards transparency and support for other countries, “he said in January. .

He recently responded to criticism, warning politicians not to “politicize” the crisis.

“We will have many body bags in front of us if we do not behave,” he said. “When there are cracks [the] nationally and globally, this is where the virus succeeds. “

But this is not the first time that Tedros has been at the center of global controversy.

In October 2017, he announced that Mugabe had agreed to be a “goodwill ambassador” for noncommunicable diseases. Mugabe, then 93, was seated next to him when he made the announcement.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe as a tyrant, overseeing bloodshed, land grabbing, repression of political opponents, economic ruin and massive human rights abuses – for which he was sanctioned by states United States – for nearly 40 years until ousted by a military coup in 2017 He faced new criticism for traveling abroad for medical care as the economy and health system in his home country collapsed.

The United States said at the time that the appointment of WHO “clearly contradicts the ideals of the United Nations of respecting human rights and human dignity”.

Two dozen organizations – including the World Heart Federation and Cancer Research U.K. – issued a statement strongly opposing the appointment, saying that health officials were “shocked and deeply concerned”. The groups said they had raised their concerns with Tedros on the sidelines of the Uruguay conference. But he still continued his date.

A few days after the announcement, however, Tedros canceled the appointment.

“I have listened carefully to all those who have expressed their concerns and heard the various questions they have raised. I have also consulted with the government of Zimbabwe and we have concluded that this decision is in the best interest of the World Health Organization, ”he said.n a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.