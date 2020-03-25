Flatten the Curve interactive tool helps decode coronavirus quarantine and travel restrictions worldwide

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A tech startup has launched an online resource for travelers, expatriates and their loved ones to centralize information on coronavirus is spreading and what each affected country is doing to mitigate the pandemic.

The interactive color-coded map, which is updated daily and shows 250 countries dealing with COVID-19, is an original idea of ​​the American and Norwegian start-up called SafetyFirst. It’s called Flatten the curve.

Users can click on a country or state, or search for it in a box in the upper right corner. This draws the latest statistics on the number of infections, deaths and cases recovered. For example, when you click through the search for New York, a useful menu of information containing the latest facts regarding containment, testing and treatment appears.

Above all, there are also phone numbers to call or official government or public health websites to contact for more information.

“Each country has a different strategy when it comes to trying to flatten the curve, depending on local conditions and health advice. There is unnecessary confusion and stress caused by a proliferation of often conflicting information and advice from different sources, “said Sondre Rasch, CEO and co-founder of SafetyWing, in a statement to Fox News.

Infection and death statistics are taken from Johns Hopkins’ own tracking tool, which is also updated daily, but SafetyWing’s main priority is to provide factual information on the various measures implemented.

“It made sense to centralize official guidelines country by country, and we hope that by launching this free tool we will do our part to ensure that people know how to stay safe and play their part in the fight against the virus”, said Rasch. added.

