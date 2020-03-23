Florida city meeting dissipates as officials shout at coronavirus response

A meeting for a South Florida the city government exploded in a shouting match over how the city has coronavirus pandemic, which led the mayor to leave the room when a commissioner accused him, as well as the director of the city, of not having closed the city beaches and cutting public services in the middle of the trigger.

The City of Lake Worth Beach Commission Meeting, which took place last Thursday evening, started to collapse when a commissioner tried to call a vote on which city chief has powers emergency, according to The Palm Beach Post. But Commissioner Omari Hardy, who is running for a seat at the Florida Statehouse, accused the commissioner of not following proper procedures for calling a vote before asking “Are you telling me you’re going to stop me to speak now? “

“You’ve been talking all evening,” replied a third commissioner, unleashing Hardy with a strong rant.

“You call me disrespectful because I interrupted people, but this gentleman turned off people’s lights in the midst of a global health pandemic. That’s what this gentleman did,” said Hardy, pointing apparently in the direction of the city manager. Michael Bornstein.

Mayor Pam Triolo and another commissioner tried to arrest Hardy, but he kept shouting.

“This gentleman had the ability to do a number of things,” bellowed Hardy, pointing aggressively. “We could have banned large gatherings, we could have closed the beach. We could have imposed a moratorium on public service closings.”

At that time, Mayor Triolo asked for a suspension, which Hardy said was also contrary to commission procedures.

“It’s a banana republic, that’s what you transform in this place with your so-called leadership,” said Hardy, as Triolo burst out of the room.

Triolo then turned to taunt Hardy as he continued to shout.

“Do you have a camera on it?” Triolo was bubbling. “Do you have a camera on it?”

Hardy continued to shout in the direction of Triolo, applauding to emphasize, “We should have talked about it last week. We cut people’s utilities this week and made them pay for what would have been their last check to turn us on. their lights a global health pandemic. But you don’t care about that and you don’t want to meet. But every two years, you go around and beg people for their vote. “

Triolo then left the meeting room a second time, repeating “you are done”, referring to Hardy, calling him “disrespectful”.

“What is disrespectful is what you did to the people of this town,” said Hardy, prompting Triolo to answer from outside the room, “I did nothing.”

Hardy, now pointing to the door through which Triolo had left, shouted that she “hadn’t acted”.

“Hardy for statehouse,” quipped Triolo, returning to the room just to pull the retort.

Hardy later on Twitter defended its brilliance, saying, “Things got warmer last night, but I don’t regret a word.”

He continued, “And my colleagues didn’t want to discuss it at all, didn’t want to acknowledge what we had done, and I lost my temper. But sometimes you have to be in trouble to defend what’s right . It’s called #GoodTrouble. “

“I shouldn’t have lost my temper,” added Hardy in a later tweet.

Triolo then commented on Lake Worth Beach’s official Facebook account, defending his actions as “what needed to be done” to protect the city and the “credibility” of the commission, which he said was “under attack” by Hardy.

“Unfortunately, what happened during the emergency meeting of the Commission on Thursday has become a focal point that overshadows all the good that is being done here in the city,” she wrote.

“There were things between Commissioner Hardy and myself during the meeting and during recess, both in front of the camera and off camera, that created a lot of stress and undue emotion. I was very upset by what I perceived as intimidation and unnecessary attacks on the Commission and our processes by Commissioner Hardy. I was also concerned with the way the issue of suspension of disconnections from public services was presented inaccurately, “continued Triolo.

On Hardy’s accusation that utilities were closed, Triolo said that most of those who had disconnected their utilities the week before Thursday’s meeting had seen them reconnected, and that “all late and late charges connection are reversed. Commissioner Hardy was aware of this. Before the meeting. “