Florida coronavirus man claims life-saving antimalarial drug

Florida man hospitalized with new coronavirus says an antimalarial drug – one that President Trump says is being tested as a possible treatment option but has yet to be approved – saved his life.

Rio Giardinieri, 52, said Fox 11 that he had a fever for five days, backache, headache, cough and fatigue after attending a work-related conference in New York. After returning home, he says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in South Florida. He was said to have been hospitalized in the institution’s intensive care unit for more than a week, at which time he claims that his symptoms had not improved.

“I was at the point where I could barely speak and breathing was very difficult. I really thought my end was there. I had experienced nine days of intense pain and for me, the end was there. So I called to say goodbye in my own way to my friends and family, ”said Giardinieri.

The man then claims that a friend told him about a possible treatment option, an antimalarial drug called hydroxychloroquine.

The same drug has also been used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus, according to the New york post. Some researchers in France recently published a declaration detailing how a combination of antimalarial drugs and antibiotics could be a vital weapon in the fight against coronavirus. President Trump also presented the drug as a possible treatment, saying last week that he had pushed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test hydroxychloroquine and similar drug chloroquine as options. possible treatment. However, this use has not yet been approved by the federal agency.

An infectious disease doctor treating Giardinieri “gave me all the reasons why I probably wouldn’t want to try it because there are no tests, there are no tests, it’s not not something that has been approved. “

But, recalls Giardinieri, “I said, ‘Look, I don’t know if I’m going to get there until morning’, because at that time I really thought I was getting to the end because I couldn’t breathe anymore. “

Giardinieri said he had received the drug intravenously, during which time he felt that his heart was “beating out of his chest” and still had difficulty breathing.

The man claimed that he was then given Benadryl and other drugs and that he woke up later as “nothing has ever happened”. He now claims that his fever has subsided and that he no longer suffers. He also told Fox 11 that he could breathe more normally again. The episodes he experienced after receiving hydroxychloroquine were most likely his body fighting infection rather than an adverse reaction to the drug itself, doctors have told him.

“For me, there was no doubt that I would not do it before morning,” said Giardinieri, noting that he had received the drug on Saturday and hoped to be able to leave the hospital in five days. “So for me, drugs saved my life.”

