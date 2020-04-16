Florida coronavirus patient emerges from coma at Easter after plasma treatment, report says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Florida struggling man COVID-19 emerged from a medical coma on Easter Sunday – a few days after receiving plasma donated by someone who had recovered from the virus, according to a local report.

A few days after that, Michael Kevin Rathel was removed from the ventilator and breathing on his own, Fox 35 reported.

“We are in a place very different from what it was 24 hours ago,” his wife, Stacie, told the chain on Wednesday after speaking to her husband on FaceTime. “He even made jokes with the nurses. So I thought, OK yeah, he’s back.”

Orlando Health doctors initially put him on a ventilator and into a medical coma on April 4, the report said. He received plasma therapy four days later.

“The donor had the right type of blood to allow his plasma to be donated to Kevin. Things went as we could have hoped. ” said Dr. George Ralls, vice president of quality and clinical transformation for Orlando Health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the plasma treatment on March 24 and hospital officials said it could be administered on a case-by-case basis.

Blood centers and hospitals across the country are asking people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate their plasma to help treat critically ill patients.

“This is something that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 should know about,” said Dr. Ralls. “The goal is to have enough plasma in inventory, so we don’t have to rely on a one-to-one connection. Like we did in this case. We need to have a plasma inventory that can be used by patients, wherever they are. ”

Donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days, then test negative for the virus, according to Orlando Health. A single donation can treat two to three patients.

“In the treatment, called convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor plasma to use the donor antibodies to help clear the virus faster and reduce the need for ICU beds and ventilators.” New York Blood Center said in a statement to Fox News earlier this month.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 640,000 Thursday morning, and more than 31,000 people died from COVID-19. Over 53,000 people have recovered.

As for Rathel, his wife told Fox 35 that he could be removed from intensive care as early as Thursday – but he has not yet fully recovered.

