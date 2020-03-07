Florida reports 2 coronavirus deaths, first known deaths on east coast

Two people Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, becoming the first known deaths outside on the East Coast, health officials reported Friday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made an order Sunday for a public health emergency in the state after he registered his first positive cases, but now two people, who were both 70 and traveled to overseas, have died, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The announcement brings the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus strain to 16, including 13 in Washington State and one in California.

One of Floridian’s deaths was a man with underlying health conditions in Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle of Florida, and the other was a senior in Lee County, Fort Myers.

As of Friday evening, seven people in Sunshine State tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom is a non-resident, officials said.

One of the new cases was not confirmed until after the person’s death, while two elderly men were tested positive on Friday in Broward County, aged 65 and 75, both isolated. Five Florida residents who tested positive after traveling to China are also quarantined.

Risk for those in Florida remains low, authorities say, as most cases have occurred in Washington State and California, where a cruise ship is detained offshore after a passenger dies from previous travel and infection from other people.

DeSantis asked state legislators for $ 25 million on Friday so health officials could use it to fight coronavirus with laboratory equipment and personnel, in addition to the $ 27 million in federal assistance expected after President Trump signed an $ 8.3 billion spending bill for coronaviruses, as well as $ 500,000 from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

With the spring vacation season hitting Florida, it is unclear what action public authorities will take, as Miami city officials canceled two major music festivals for fear of the spread of the new virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.