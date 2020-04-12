Florida Sheriff Paves Way For Pizza Delivery To Help Coronavirus Restaurants

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Florida The sheriff told Fox News on Sunday that he had surprised some families by showing up at their doors to fulfill their pizza delivery orders.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood recently posted a video of himself on Twitter delivering fresh pies from a nearby pizzeria with social distancing notices in place

Chitwood told Fox News’ “America’s News HQ Weekend” he hoped to encourage people to order from troubled restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering the pizza himself.

“These people are the backbone of our county. We can’t make them collapse,” said Chitwood. “Unfortunately, we see businesses shutting down and we don’t think they’re going to reopen … I think public safety and the economy are interdependent. If you have a good economy, then you have good law enforcement with well-paid people and great technology. “

He continued, “What I tried to do was focus on some restaurants and just say,” Hey, the sheriff will deliver your pizza, the sheriff will be there for a sidewalk service to try to make people understand that the economy is open. “”

Chitwood’s uniform exchange was only temporary; his community faced a slight increase in youth crime in the midst of the pandemic, he said, also noting that the epidemic was not enough to deter drug traffickers from taking to the streets.

“We have just locked up 36 people for the sale of heroin and cocaine. It was interesting,” he said, “that they are wearing rubber gloves and face masks when they are peddling this poison.” in our streets. “

Chitwood later commended Response from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to burst into its state and assigned it “straddling the line between reality and practice.” He also noted that, while about 15 percent of people living in Florida have ignored calls for social distancing, “85 percent of people follow what needs to be done.”

Leland Vittert of Fox News contributed to this report.