Florida students test positive for coronavirus after school break

the University of Tampa announced on Saturday that five of its students tested positive for coronavirus and recover after returning from a school break.

The students have not been identified and it is not known where they traveled or how many people were with them. None were hospitalized and they are said to be isolated now.

They traveled with other UT students during the school break which took place March 8-15.

“UT has been informed that five UT students traveling together and with other UT students during the spring break have tested positive for COVID-19,” the school said on Twitter. “We sincerely wish our students, and all those who may be affected, a full and speedy recovery.”

Spring breakers in Florida have come under fire after being caught partying at some of the state’s beaches within six feet – the recommended social distance guideline. Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Previously refused to close the beaches, the decision being made by local governments.

“[The government] wants you to social distance, of course. But they actually encourage people to get some fresh air, “he said via Politico. “They just don’t want you to get together in big groups. And so if you have a Floridian going for a dog walk, like a married couple on the beach, as long as you are within six feet of each other, they consider that a healthy thing. “

Last week, DeSantis limited gatherings on Florida beaches to 10 people per group. He issued an executive decree on Friday calling for the strict closure of beaches and businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The mayors of Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay, Naples and Jacksonville have since closed their beaches.

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Told Fox News Sunday that “spring breakers have forced the closure” of Florida beaches.

He commented on the self-quarantine via Skype on Sunday “Fox & Friends Weekend”, while the beaches and hotels of the Florida Keys are expected to officially close to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“I know a healthy 62 year old man who is fighting for his life right now, so we have to take this seriously”, Scott said.

