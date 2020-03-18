Food producers concerned if supply chain can handle COVID-19 without migrant workers

While the country the best grocers assure Canadians they will be able to meet demand amid the COVID-19 epidemic, food producers are concerned about the impact border restrictions may have on agricultural food production in Canada.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced border restrictions for travelers who are not citizens, permanent residents or Americans, with a few exceptions for diplomats, seafarers and their immediate families.

The government says it is taking this bold step to try to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has reached most of Canada.

But Trudeau did not say when Canada would reopen its borders, leaving producers to question the some 50,000 migrant workers on which Canadian farms depend each year.

“If our borders are closed for a short time, even for migrant workers, it will be difficult to get the crops in for the season,” said Steve Bamford, president of the Toronto Wholesale Produce Association.

Bamford himself waits for migrant workers to arrive on the farms he owns. He said running the operation without migrant workers would be difficult because they are skilled and have been coming back for 20 years.

“A big food security problem”

Bamford said there would not be enough time to teach the same skills to a general laborer in the weeks leading up to this year’s crop work.

“It’s a huge impact for our producers – not just in Ontario, but across the country. There is no way we can cultivate without our migrant workers. I can’t say it more clearly than that, ”said Bamford. “We will have a big food security problem if this happens.”

Steve Bamford, president of the Toronto Wholesale Produce Association, said that if there is a hiatus in recruiting migrant workers to Canada, “there will be problems getting the crops for the season.” (Skype)

Brett Schuyler, co-owner of the Schuyler family farms in Simcoe, Ontario, echoed this concern.

“If something happens and we cannot recruit workers for next year, it is not a good thing for Canadian agriculture,” said Schuyler. “So I’m not excited about plan B.”

“The majority of our horticultural industry is dependent on migrant farm workers,” said Schuyler.

Migrant workers come mainly from Mexico and the Caribbean, according to Schuyler, and with the warmer weather coming, they will soon be needed.

The federal government told CBC News on Monday that it would not be able to answer questions relating to migrant workers.

“The majority of our horticultural industry is dependent on migrant farm workers,” said Brett Schuyler, co-owner of Schuyler Farms in Simcoe, Ontario. (Skype)

Schuyler said he hopes “at the federal level, they understand, and I’m sure, thanks to our lobby groups … the importance of agricultural work and the viability of our farms, because they’re looking at all the different variables to take into account in these decisions. “

Authorities discourage “panic shopping”

As uncertainty persists, Canadians are filling up. In the past few days, politicians have been urging people not to rush into stores and to collect supplies.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu told Canadians on Monday not to buy more than was necessary for two weeks. However, this did not curb irregular purchasing behavior in Canadian grocery stores.

Let’s take care of each other in these difficult times, Canada. Because it really is who we are. If you go to the grocery store, check with your neighbors and see if you can get them something. Buy only what you need. And we will succeed together. https://t.co/zZGwbgG9fD & mdash;@JustinTrudeau “I was saddened by the panic buying media reports in Canada. Have enough supplies for a possible 14-day self-isolation, but think of your neighbors and buy only what you need. Be nice with each other, “Hajdu tweeted.

The Retail Council of Canada (CCR), which describes itself as the “voice of the retail industry” representing more than 45,000 businesses, told CBC News that Canada has no shortage of products.

“There is no reason for residents to panic and buy,” the RCC said in an email to the CBC on Monday. “It’s just that with buying in bulk, retailers have a hard time restocking shelves with products in their warehouses.”

The RCC said that there are action plans to ensure that essential products cross borders.

“While it may take longer than usual to restock certain products, Canadians can be assured that retailers are working closely with all levels of government and health authorities to ensure that products are available and that people are safe, “said RCC.

Trudeau said on Monday that border restrictions would not apply to “trade or business”.

“We will continue to ensure that Canada can continue to receive important goods,” said Trudeau from outside his home in Ottawa, where he remains isolated, although he has not tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are in good shape”

Canada’s best grocers say they’re ready.

In a letter to customers on Monday, Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston said not to worry.

“We have no shortage of essential food or supplies. Our supply chain and store teams respond to volume spikes and quickly retrieve the most important items from the shelf,” the letter said.

“The volumes are already normalizing somewhat, and we’re catching up. There are a few items, like hand sanitizer, which may take longer to come back, but otherwise we’re in good shape.”

Weston also responded to the concern that some retailers are driving prices up amid the epidemic.

“We will not increase the price of an item to take advantage of COVID-19.”

Walmart Canada mirrored this message by telling customers that they are doing their best to store their stores, including online, as quickly as possible.

“There is a very high demand for pickup and delivery services and our associates and partners work hard to fulfill each order. We communicate with customers about the status of their orders because there is a lot of pressure on the system “said a statement signed by President and CEO Haio Barbeito.

Customers line up to order from Nosso Talho butcher and grocery store in Toronto, where sales have increased 400%, according to its manager. (Andy Hincenbergs / CBC)

Small grocers also say they are ready.

Robert Lima, who runs a small butcher and grocery store in Toronto, said he had never seen meat steal from shelves as quickly as in the past three days.

With sales up 400% in his store, Nosso Talho, Lima, said it had been difficult to keep the shelves in stock.

He is not worried and advises others to do the same.

“Calm down, we are not going to run out of meat,” said Lima. “Just buy what you need, come back another day. Don’t panic.”

Lima said it was not concerned with the supply chain.

“I was talking to my suppliers, I have some confidence that there is nothing to worry about,” said Lima. “I am convinced that we can get products every day and we were able to follow the request system.”

“It’s just [having] the labor to process and bring out the material is what is difficult, “he said.