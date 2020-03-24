For athletes, Olympic delay relieves but poses new challenges

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – It is time for Olympic athletes to step down, relax these diet rules and stop training.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will not open in July as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, Olympic officials said on Tuesday, putting everyone and everything on hold for perhaps another 16 months.

“No box of Wheaties for me today,” wrote Lolo Jones, an American hurdle, next to a video of her pouring a huge bag of candy into her breakfast by comparison.

Jones, 37, has not participated in the Summer Olympics since 2012, not the Winter Games as a bobsledder since 2014. But she will have to keep working hard for another year if she wants to do part of the team for the games in 2021.

Other athletes must delay their retirement.

“I don’t want to believe it,” said Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, who was heading to her fifth and likely final Olympics, in a video posted on Instagram. “It sounds like a joke, it sounds like a fate, a coincidence, but the fact remains that I can’t stop swimming.

“We will prepare for it as best we can. It is now a matter of reprogramming everything, as we would have done this year. And hope my body can last another year, “said Pellegrini, who lives in one of the hardest hit regions in northern Italy in terms of the number of cases of the virus.

Instead of athletes from around the world being 122 days from the opening ceremony, there are now more than 400.

Five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky, who was probably one of the stars of the Tokyo Games, said the delay meant people could focus on the virus epidemic.

“As we unite to meet today’s challenges, we can dream of a wonderful Olympics in a beautiful country,” the American wrote on Twitter. “Now is the time to support everyone who works to heal the sick and keep us all healthy.”

The Olympic postponement relieves athletes who need high intensity training at a time when many facilities are closed due to the pandemic. Athlete representatives warned that even the distant prospect of the 2020 Olympics encouraged athletes to ignore public health recommendations and go to the gym.

“For us athletes, the uncertainty is finally over,” said German triathlete Lena Meissner. “In the past few weeks, normal training was just impossible and it was a very stressful situation. Now we can finally focus on getting out of this crisis and do justice to our social responsibility. “

Other athletes have financial concerns. Tokyo marks the return of baseball to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008, and Jeremy Wolf was scheduled to play in the field for Israel.

A former New York Mets minor player, the Judeo-American player retired after the 2017 season but returned to form for the Olympic cycle. Wolf, 26, said he would be looking for a job other than baseball this summer and had no idea if he would have a chance to play in 2021.

“It changes a lot for a lot of guys,” said Wolf in a text message to the Associated Press. “Who can still play, who can afford it (because we don’t get paid), who will always be in good shape. A year and a half is an eternity in baseball time.”

Only 57% of the qualification places for the Olympic Games had been decided before the pandemic affected sporting events around the world, and the governing body of each sport has a choice: is it reopening the qualifications for the only places left, or does he place them all to catch again?

USA Weightlifting called on the IOC to guarantee places for qualified athletes.

“For our ranked athletes, this is the biggest stressor – the fear that they will have to fight again for what they have already won,” said CEO Phil Andrews.

In the meantime, athletes will continue their creative workouts at home, using whatever is available.

For American water polo striker Kaleigh Gilchrist, this means fitness programs sent remotely by his team’s strength and fitness trainer, and swimming in the bay near his home in southern California.

“It’s hard to see much of this hard work,” Gilchrist told the PA. “It was stressful, but with the postponement, I hope we can all sigh in relief and focus on maintaining our health and then continuing after the team returns.”