Forbidden to Gather, Believers Find Ways to Connect During Pandemic

Across Quebec, at noon today and on Sunday before Easter, the bells of the bells will ring – not to welcome the faithful to Masses and Sunday Masses, but to send a message of hope and mutual support which can be heard everywhere.

Like theaters, concert halls and sports arenas, all places of worship are closed in the province, in response to the public health emergency declared two weeks ago, in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID- 19.

The closure of churches, mosques, gudwaras, temples and synagogues is almost unprecedented and has left religious leaders to improvise to find ways to offer comfort and support to their communities.

“This ‘Crescent of the Bells’ is a sign of hope and solidarity, signaling that the Church stands alongside the people and the city formerly known as” The City of a Hundred Spiers “,” said l Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lépine, in a press release.

“We want familiar bells to warm the hearts of everyone, especially those of the elderly, who may feel more lonely, worried and in need of reassurance during this period of detention,” said March Pelchat, bishop auxiliary of Quebec.

The need to ban gatherings to limit social contact and reduce community transmission was sent home last week when three cases of COVID-19 in Côte Saint-Luc go back to a synagogue. A fourth person was infected after attending a wedding in another synagogue in Westmount.

But for people of faith, the restriction makes it all the more difficult to manage a difficult situation.

“This is something I could never have imagined in my lifetime – that a time would come [when] we would not be allowed to meet, “said Adil Ahmad, an imam from Pierrefonds and co-founder of the Canadian Muslim Alliance.

Leaders “trying to fill the void”

For Ahmad, the greatest struggle was the Friday prayer. Friday is when the Muslim faithful come together to pray together.

“We are trying to fill the void in one way or another,” he said. “It is not something that we can do entirely.”

Rabbi Lisa Grushcow of Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom said that she had tried videoconferencing technology as a means of providing services. (Carrie Haber)

Leaders of all faiths are turning to technology to help people connect and pursue awareness, which is a key part of their job.

Rabbi Lisa Grushcow of the Emanu-El-Beth-Sholom Temple said that platforms like Zoom and Google Hangouts allow her to hold services remotely.

“Obviously, it’s not as good as seeing people in person, but it’s much better than not seeing them at all,” she said.

For Grushcow, this has been a “fast learning curve,” especially for some people in his congregation who do not have access to technology or do not know how to use it.

There’s always the phone.

“Our real goal,” she said, “is to help people not feel alone when they have to be physically isolated.”

This also applies to the clergy. Some who broadcast their services live have printed photos of their members and put them on the benches – just to feel a little less like they are preaching in an empty room.

Father Rico Passero of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grimsby, Ont. recorded photos of some parishioners on the pews of the church. Religious leaders in the Montreal area say they are also trying new ways to connect with their congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (St. Joseph Catholic Church)

It is essential to be close at hand for the dying

Other aspects of the work of a rabbi or a minister are much more difficult.

“From the chaplains cannot visit prisons, some people write letters to people in prison they normally met once a week at a rally, “said Reverend Roslyn Macgregor, an Anglican priest.

“The clergy are not allowed to go to hospital beds, [patients] are alone, sick and dying. “

This is a concern taken up by the Reverend Thomas Dowd, auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal. Catholic sacraments such as reconciliation and holy communion must be received in person, and these have been suspended.

For Catholics who are nearing the end of their lives, however, the last rites – to prepare a person’s soul for death – are another matter.

Dowd said that despite the pandemic, priests will try to find a way to administer the rites to those who are on the verge of death.

“Not everyone who dies will die from the coronavirus,” he said.

“Someone who dies, honestly, if he catches it – it doesn’t really matter, to some extent.”

“We just want to make sure that if it is to be administered, it will be done in a way that does not endanger anyone,” said Dowd.

A time of sacrifice

Bishop Thomas Dowd said for Christians that it is strangely appropriate for the pandemic to happen during Lent, the six weeks before Easter, traditionally a time of sacrifice and penance. (CBC)

The pandemic struck at a time when Jews are preparing for the Passover – one of the most important Jewish holidays, when families gather to celebrate the Israelites’ escape from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Christians, meanwhile, are in Lent, the six weeks before Easter.

For Dowd, the fact that the coronavirus epidemic should occur during Lent is strangely appropriate.

“It is a time of penance and sacrifice,” said the bishop. “Now is the time for us to adjust our lives, you might say – sometimes in a way that is not supposed to be comfortable.”

“This is exactly what we are experiencing. It is truly a Lent – not the one we expected, but it is the one we have.”

There is “a place for doubt”

A pandemic also raises the age-old question that accompanies such disasters: why would a higher power allow this to happen?

“There is room for questions,” said Grushcow. “There is room for grief. There is room for anger and there is room for comfort.”

“The question is: how do we react? How kind are we?”

Ahmad, the imam, said that people should not see themselves as a success or a failure based on what is happening to them in this pandemic.

“In this disease or in this conflict, do I live my life according to the requirements of God? The requirements of my Creator?” He asked.

“If I do what he wants with me, then I prepare my way to the afterlife.”

In the Christian faith, Easter, which falls on April 12 this year, is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, three days after his death on the cross. Dowd also sees this as a lesson.

“If suffering comes, it can have a redeeming quality,” he said.

“As much as it sucks, we must seek what is the gift in suffering.”