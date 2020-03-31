Ford delays production restart indefinitely, but will build fans to fight coronaviruses

Ford will delay the reopening of its manufacturing facilities in North America indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the automaker set a target date for April 14 last Thursday to resume operations at several American sites.

UAW President Rory Gamble applauded Ford’s decision, saying it was the right one “for our members, their families and our nation”.

An exception to the suspension will be the Ford component plant in Rawsonville, Michigan, which is being retooled to manufacture a fan designed by Airton in partnership with GE from April 20. About 500 UAW volunteer volunteers will work in the facility. .

Companies said Monday that they aim to produce 50,000 units for the coronavirus response by July 4.

