Latest Headlines

Ford delays production restart indefinitely, but will build fans to fight coronaviruses

March 31, 2020 0 comment

Ford will delay the reopening of its manufacturing facilities in North America indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the automaker set a target date for April 14 last Thursday to resume operations at several American sites.

UAW President Rory Gamble applauded Ford’s decision, saying it was the right one “for our members, their families and our nation”.

An exception to the suspension will be the Ford component plant in Rawsonville, Michigan, which is being retooled to manufacture a fan designed by Airton in partnership with GE from April 20. About 500 UAW volunteer volunteers will work in the facility. .

Companies said Monday that they aim to produce 50,000 units for the coronavirus response by July 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recommended For You

Tucker Carlson: We understand that there is a shortage of medical masks. Stop lying to us and tell the truth

Tucker Carlson: We understand that there is a shortage of medical masks. Stop lying to us and tell the truth

New York hospital instructs emergency physicians to "think more critically" about who gets the respirators

New York hospital instructs emergency physicians to “think more critically” about who gets the respirators

Coronavirus deaths exceed 2,000 deaths in the United States - just days after reaching 1,000

New Yorkers Puzzled by Empire State Building’s “Troubling” Siren

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *