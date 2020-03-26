Ford plans to restart truck production on April 14 after coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Ford plans to restart production at major US factories on April 14 following the current closure to coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker will take over first production at the Hermosillo, Mexico plant, where it will build the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans on April 6. Then, it will restart the factories where it will manufacture F series trucks, mass transit vans, E series sectional vans and the bodies and components necessary for them.

The F-Series is the best-selling vehicle line in the United States, and Ford’s combined truck sales accounted for half of its production in 2019.

The American locations concerned are:

Dearborn truck factory

Kentucky Truck Plant

Kansas City Assembly Plant Transit Line

Ohio assembly plant

Dearborn Stamping Plant

Dearborn Manufacturing Plant

Stamping plants integrated in Kansas City and Kentucky truck plants

Sharonville transmission plant

Parts of the factories of Van Dyke Transmission, Lima Engine and Rawsonville Components

Hermosillo is slated to be retrofitted this year from construction of the Fusion and MKZ to the Transit Connect minivan, which is primarily sold as a utility vehicle.

Ford North America President Kumar Galhotra said in a press release announcing the measures that new measures are being implemented at the facilities to better protect workers from the spread of the coronavirus.

UAW President Rory Gamble told UAW members on Tuesday that the union and Ford “will work together to find ways to improve and protect lives across the country during this crisis.” His comments came after the union confirmed that two workers at the Fiat Chrysler plant in the USA died after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Ford has not proposed a schedule to resume production at its other plants.

