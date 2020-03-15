Ford promises to protect workers forced to take leave without pay due to COVID-19 epidemic

Doug Ford’s government promises legislation “to protect workers who must take leave without pay during periods of self-isolation or quarantine,” his office said Sunday.

The legislation would require employers to “remove the requirement for employees to obtain sick notes before taking leave”.

Prime Minister’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich said the requirement for sick notes would be waived in cases where employees take time off work to isolate themselves or to quarantine themselves or to care for people in such situations.

“Our government is protecting workers so they can focus on their own health and the health of their families and communities without fear of losing their jobs,” Ford said in the release.

Details of the government’s plan to help Ontario residents in the COVID-19 epidemic will be announced in the coming days, added Yelich.

Yelich said the province hopes to work with the federal government on measures to provide more financial support to businesses and workers.

The legislature is not expected to sit before March 23, as this week is March break, but the government could negotiate with opposition parties to bring the legislature back for an emergency session.

Asked when the legislation could be passed, Yelich added: “We will work with the opposition parties to introduce and adopt the legislation as soon as possible.”

Shortly after coming to power in 2018, the Ford government repealed the labor laws introduced by the previous government that gave workers two paid sick days a year and prohibited the practice of requiring sick notes.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the opposition was pleased that the provincial government was drafting what it called an emergency law. “The NDP will work hard to ensure that emergency legislation helps people get away from work without losing a paycheck,” she said. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the opposition was pleased that the provincial government was drafting what it called an emergency law. She said that the NDP has spoken to the government and will cooperate to pass the bill.

“The NDP will work hard to ensure that emergency legislation helps people get away from work without losing a paycheck. We want to make sure that no one faces the consequences of missing rent or a mortgage payment without any fault on their part, “said Horwath.

“We will work to ensure that there is a plan to support vulnerable people and vital services like shelters, and to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to grocery shopping and medicines they need – including seniors and those who are (Ontario Works) and (Ontario Disability Support Program). “

Horwath said the province should also write a plan to help “our already overcrowded hospitals” and to help health care workers take care of children, as workers will be needed at work in the coming weeks.

“It is essential that the plan is effectively communicated to the public,” she said.

Ontario Has Over 100 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

On Sunday, Ontario announced 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 142.

Five of these patients are no longer infectious, the province said on its website.

Among the new cases, 14 people with the virus are in Toronto, five in the region of Peel and three in the region of York. Three others are in Hamilton. All are self-insulating except one person in the Simcoe-Muskoka area and this person is hospitalized.