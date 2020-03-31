Ford to produce approximately 50,000 fans to fight coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Ford Motor Company announced plans to produce approximately 50,000 fans in one of its Michigan factories over the next 100 days to arm those on the front lines COVID-19.

The ventilator design, approved by the Food and Drug Administration and authorized by the General Electric health care unit, does not require electricity and can meet the needs of most COVID-19 patients who may have difficulty breathing due to the virus.

“Starting in April, we are producing a fan with @GEHealthcare, taking advantage of the FDA-approved fan design @ AironCorp,” the company announced on Twitter. “It is designed to operate at air pressure without electricity, making it a versatile solution to help those who fight # COVID19.”

Ford said it would deploy 500 United Auto Workers (UAW) and begin production the week of April 20 at its Rawsonville component plant in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The head of the UAW and other officials compared the efforts of the industry to build fans with the production of Detroit bombers during the Second World War, where they began to produce the B-24 Liberator at a rate of ” per hour, depending on History.com.

The announcement comes after Trump gave Ford, General Motors and Tesla “the green light” to make fans and other metal products, according to a Twitter article on March 22.

States with strained health professionals have asked the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to help increase patients, according to Reuters.

New York hospitals would have used a single ventilator to help two infected patients, while New Orleans has only a small percentage of state-required ventilators, officials said, according to the news organization.

Ford said they will eventually produce 30,000 ventilators per month as needed to treat patients with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, General Motors announced Sunday plans to produce up to 10,000 fans per month at an Indiana plant by this summer.