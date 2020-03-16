Foreign disinformation campaign on national false quarantine trying to spread panic: officials

Trump administration officials say foreign misinformation campaign attempts to spread fear amid coronavirus pandemic, with false rumors of a national quarantine and more.

A senior administration official told Fox News on Monday that it was imperative to guarantee information about the novel coronavirus comes from verified outlets.

“There is an ongoing effort to spread disinformation and cause excessive panic,” the official told Fox News, referring specifically to rumors of a national quarantine. “There is no national quarantine for the United States.”

The official added: “It is important that we remain vigilant to ensure that our information comes from verified sources.”

The Associated Press reported that federal officials describe the disinformation as part of a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to spread fear in the United States, although they did not specify which foreign entity could be implicated .

The White House National Security Council has taken public action to suppress the rumors, tweeting Sunday evening that “the rumors of text messages from a national quarantine are false.”

“There is no national lockout,” the NSC tweeted. “@CDCgov has published and will continue to publish the latest guidelines on # COVID19. #coronavirus. “

Acting Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli also weighed on Monday, warning of “serious” misinformation.

“Hey friends, we are not closing the United States,” Cuccinelli tweeted Monday. “Lots of serious false information peddled there!”

Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Pence, has also taken down rumors of a nationwide “curfew”.

“It is not correct,” Miller tweeted in response to a reporter on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Social Services was reportedly hit on Saturday by a cyber attack. Bloomberg first reported the attack, which was aimed at slowing down the agency’s computers. Bloomberg reported that the attack had no significant impact. The NSC tweet is said to have was linked to hacking and disinformation issues.

The FBI declined to comment on the attack.

A source told Fox News that the attack was “probably” a “state-sponsored attack”.

The warnings come as the nation and the world grapple with the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The World Health Organization designated the virus as a global pandemic last week.

President Trump announced a national emergency on Friday. The President also announced a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, now including flights from the United Kingdom, but excluding those carrying cargo.

The announcement came after sporting events and other major events were canceled or postponed, businesses across the country instituted telework policies, government buildings and schools closed, and other disruptions rocked the nation, in the midst of efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

The Federal Reserve also lowered interest rates to almost zero and announced that it would buy $ 700 billion in treasury securities in an aggressive move to protect the US economy from the pandemic.

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 3,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 49 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has recorded 68 coronavirus-related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus.

According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.