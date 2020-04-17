Former Biden rivals face questions about alleged Tara Reade assault in media before he does

When mainstream media finally began to recognize allegation of sexual assault against former vice president Joe Biden, a bizarre development has questioned its former rivals of 2020 on the controversy before the presumed democratic candidate.

Since Tara Reade, a former employee of the then senator, spoke about the alleged 1993 assault in her March 25 interview with podcast host Katie Halper, Biden has made ten appearances on various news networks and was not confronted with a single question regarding his allegations.

However, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., And Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Who both approved of Biden, were asked to weigh in on the controversy in their TV interviews Thursday.

Klobuchar, who is also on the shortlist of potential VP candidates, suggested that Reade’s allegation was put to bed when he appeared on MSNBC, pointing to a report published by the New York Times on Easter Sunday.

“He said, and I agree with that,” You have to get to the bottom of every case and every allegation. “I think the New York Times – I haven’t read all the stories. I read that one,” Klobuchar told anchor “The Beat” Ari Melber. “Your viewers should read this. It was very comprehensive. They interviewed people. And I did a lot of work on it. I actually led the effort to change the rules in the United States Senate so that it will be easier to move these cases forward. ” and so that we have taxpayers who do not pay for bad behavior. “

She continued, “I think this matter has been investigated. I know the vice president as a leader in domestic violence, I have worked with him on this. And I think, again, viewers should read the article. It was very comprehensive. “

A few hours earlier, Biden appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, but was not asked about the allegation.

Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign last week and formally approved Biden on Monday, was asked about comments made by his progressive ally, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., who said on Tuesday that the allegation de Reade was “legitimate to speak”. . “

“Do you agree?” Asked Tony Dokoupil of “CBS This Morning”.

“I think it’s relevant and talking about anything. And I think any woman who feels she’s been assaulted has the right in the world to stand up and make her claims,” ​​said Sanders. “I think she has the right to make her case and get a public hearing and the public will make her own conclusions about it. I just don’t know enough about it to comment further.”

Katie Halper, the progressive podcast host who interviewed Reade last month, criticized the media, saying it had given Sanders “harder time than Biden” on Biden’s own allegation of sexual assault.

While Klobuchar and Sanders were asked about Reade’s allegation, Biden participated in 10 different interviews, including with CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Brooke Baldwin, MSNBC anchors Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams, George Stephanopoulos ABC News and Chuck Todd of NBC News.

“If the liberal media think they can end calls for coverage of Tara Reade’s allegations by asking Democratic Party figures other than Biden, they are seriously wrong,” Curtis Houck, editor of NewsBusters, told Fox News. “The person at the center of this story has not yet been interviewed in broadcast and cable interviews. And for this, the liberal media will continue to condemn itself to not educate voters about the 2020 campaign and instead strengthen it the idea that they’re purposely putting their thumbs on the scales for Biden. “

Progressive journalist Walker Bragman said it was “extremely revealing” that Biden had done so many interviews since Reade had come forward and had faced “no total questions on the subject”.

“In January, a private conversation between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sparked a week-long news cycle. Reade’s allegation was ignored for weeks,” Bragman told Fox News, referring to the sexist quarrel between the two candidates earlier today. year. “When it was covered, it was understated with the stealth of the New York Times editing its report to remove references to the other charge of irregularity that Biden suffered from several other women.”

For almost three weeks, there was a complete media blackout of Reade’s claim. The tides started to change after Rich McHugh’s report Last Friday, in Business Insider, Reade filed a criminal complaint against Biden.

The New York Times published its first report on Easter Sunday morning, while the Washington Post and NBC News published theirs a few hours later.

ABC News has republished an Associated Press report but hasn’t mentioned it on the air yet. CBS News reported the allegation on its website Tuesday and on air during Thursday’s “CBS This Morning”.

CNN is the only major media to have completely avoided Reade’s claims.

Reade’s story resurfaces in an article by Interception. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, who said that in 1993 a higher member of Biden staff asked her to bring the senator of the day her sports bag near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade told Halper. “There really was no exchange, really. He just stuck me on the wall.”

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her. Last Thursday, she filed a criminal complaint against Biden with police in Washington, D.C.

The Biden campaign vehemently denied Reade’s allegation.

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have a duty to thoroughly verify these allegations. We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false”, Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications manager for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

Sam Dorman, Tyler Olson and Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.