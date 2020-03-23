Former Bloomberg Field Organizer Offers Class Action Against Campaign

An old Bloomberg The campaign staff member filed a proposed class action alleging that the former New York City The mayor has reneged on his promises to pay his employees until November 2020, whether or not he won the Democratic presidential nomination.

Donna Wood, who worked as a field organizer for the campaign, noted that many employees left their previous jobs to work on the campaign, with the understanding that they would continue to be paid until the election of November and receive comprehensive health benefits for themselves and their families. However, she said, the campaign “ended the vast majority” of workers and others, leaving a number of workers uninsured as the coronavirus spreads across the country. country.

MIKE BLOOMBERG SPENDS NEARLY $ 1B OF HIS OWN MONEY ON A FAILED PRESIDENTIAL OFFER

Wood said she and thousands of others were laid off after Bloomberg left the race on March 4 after a disappointing result in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“End of the accused [field organizers] and other campaign workers deprived them of promised income and health care benefits, leaving them and their potentially uninsured families facing a global pandemic, “said Wood’s complaint, filed in court Monday Federal of Manhattan.

“People are moving from fairly generous health care benefits to expected unemployment of 20-30%,” Wood’s attorney Sally J. Abrahamson said in a statement to Fox News.

Wood also alleges that the campaign incorrectly classified the field organizers as exempt from the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, so that he would not have to pay them because they worked “regularly” more than 40 hours per week. The FLSA has a number of exemptions of the overtime requirement, but Wood asserts that his primary functions of calling potential voters to promote the Bloomberg campaign and recruiting campaign volunteers did not fall under any of these exemptions, as they had nothing to do with campaign management.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Bloomberg’s strategy as a campaign laggard was to ignore early contests in states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, focusing instead on the delegate-rich states that were to win during the March 3 races in California, Texas, Virginia and others. Wood says Bloomberg promised to employ people until November because of its late entry into the race because it was trying to attract workers.

Abrahamson told Fox News that Wood ended March 20, the same day the campaign announced $ 18 million donation to the National Democratic Committee.

A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson told Fox News that the campaign had paid workers “much more generous wages and benefits than any other campaign this year,” as well as “several weeks of severance pay.” layoff and health care until March, something no other campaign has done this year. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement went on to say that the health benefits will be extended due to the coronavirus.

“In light of the current crisis, a fund is being created to ensure that all staff receive health care until April, which no other campaign has done,” said the statement. “And many field workers will continue to work for the DNC in battlefield states, in part because the campaign has made the largest cash transfer to the DNC from a presidential campaign in history to support efforts organization of the DNC. “