Former Blue Jays player Dámaso García, aged 63

April 16, 2020 0 comment

Former Toronto Blue Jays Second baseman Dámaso García, a double star player in the mid-1980s, died on Wednesday in his native Dominican Republic. He was 63 years old.

Her son Dámaso Jr. confirmed García’s death to the Associated Press. The son said he died at 7:15 a.m. in Santo Domingo. He was at home with his wife Haydée Benoit.

Two years after his retirement from the Montreal Expos, García was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery in 1991. He was told that he may have only six to eight months to live. He recovered, but subsequently had speech and mobility problems.

Garcia has had several health problems in recent years, including a stroke, according to his son. He also had respiratory problems, but the death is not related to COVID-19, said Dámaso Jr.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and his son, and three grandsons.

They will have a service in Santo Domingo on Thursday morning.

