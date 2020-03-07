Former Cabinet Minister Steven Del Duca Elected New Ontario Liberal Leader

The besieged Ontario Liberals chose Steven Del Duca to replace former Premier Kathleen Wynne and lead the party as it rebuilds after a catastrophic election defeat two years ago.

The former cabinet minister won a first landslide on Saturday with 58.5% of the vote at a convention in Mississauga, Ontario.

Current Liberal MP Michael Coteau was Del Duca’s closest rival, winning 17% of the 2,140 votes cast.

In his victory speech, flanked by his wife and two daughters, Del Duca thanked his father and mother – both immigrants from Italy and Scotland, respectively – and all the Liberals present.

“I look at this audience and I see these women and men who have worked so hard for our party and for the individual candidates, who have been so extraordinary,” he said.

“You, and the nearly 40,000 members of our party across the province, are the foundation of what we are going to create and what we will create is a modernized political movement that will start on the ground; who will win the next election and will make progress for the people of Ontario. “

About 3,000 people participated in the two-day leadership contest, co-chaired by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland and Acting Provincial Leader John Fraser. The conference included speeches largely dominated by the themes of party unity, renewal and the best way to take on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative majority.

Throughout the year-long leadership campaign, Del Duca has positioned himself as an experienced candidate with the work ethic and organizational skills needed to position the Liberals vying for government in the next election. from 2022 in Ontario.

Supporters of Del Duca watch his victory speech. The leadership convention brought together approximately 3,000 Liberals from across Ontario. (Haydn Watters / CBC)

He represented the Greater Toronto Area riding, Vaughan, then Vaughan-Woodbridge, from 2012 to 2018 and held several positions in the Wynne government. Del Duca lost the seat in 2018 to PC MEP Michael Tibollo.

Moments after the results of the convention, the official PC Twitter account sent a wave of attacks against Del Duca, notably linking him to Wynne’s legacy in the province.

Asked about Ford’s leadership, Del Duca said that Ontario “deserves better than the carelessness and incompetence that we see at Queen’s Park.

“We will work tirelessly until the last ballot is counted on June 2, 2022, to make sure we defeat Doug Ford and get Ontario back on track,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, in her own tweet, NDP leader Andrea Horwath congratulated Del Duca.

“See you soon on the campaign trail,” she concluded.

Other candidates for the Liberal leadership were MPP Mitzie Hunter, former Ontario Liberal candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo and Ottawa lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth. All unsuccessful candidates have previously committed to supporting the new party leader.

Del Duca is now behind the wheel of the so-called “minivan party”, named after the seven Liberals who remained in the Legislative Assembly after the party’s disastrous election results in 2018. After 15 years in government, Liberals lost 48 seats across the province and gave the PCs a strong majority. It was the party’s worst electoral defeat.

He faces the daunting task of leading the Liberals as they try to make their way to relevance at Queen’s Park – and the challenges are endless.

In the 26 months before the start of the next election campaign, the Liberals will have to recruit new candidates and re-establish their network of volunteers in the 124 ridings of Ontario.