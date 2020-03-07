Former Cabinet Minister Steven Del Duca Elected New Ontario Liberal Leader

The besieged Ontario Liberals chose Steven Del Duca to replace former Premier Kathleen Wynne and lead the party as it rebuilds after a catastrophic election defeat two years ago.

The former cabinet minister won a first landslide on Saturday with 58.5% of the vote at a convention in Mississauga, Ontario.

Current Liberal MP Michael Coteau was Del Duca’s closest rival, winning 17% of the 2,140 votes cast.

About 3,000 party members from across the province participated in the two-day leadership competition, co-chaired by Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland and Acting Provincial Leader John Fraser. The conference included speeches largely dominated by the themes of party unity, renewal and the best way to take on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative majority.

Throughout the year-long leadership campaign, Del Duca has positioned himself as an experienced candidate with the work ethic and organizational skills needed to position the Liberals vying for government in the next election. from 2022 in Ontario.

He represented the constituency of Vaughan in the Greater Toronto Area from 2012 to 2018 and held several government positions within the Wynne government.

The other candidates were MPP Mitzie Hunter, former Ontario Liberal candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo and Ottawa lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth. All unsuccessful candidates have previously committed to supporting the new party leader.

The Liberals currently have eight seats in the Provincial Legislative Assembly.

More soon.