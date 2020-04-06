Former Canadian goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc separated from newborn after possible exposure to COVID-19

In a moving video posted to Twitter, longtime Canadian soccer goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc says she was potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the hospital soon after giving birth to her newborn daughter.

LeBlanc announced the birth of his daughter, Paris, on March 24.

Upon returning from the hospital, LeBlanc explained that she suffered from respiratory problems due to heart failure and that she had to return to the hospital. While there, she believes she may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

LeBlanc is currently in self-quarantine at home and cannot see her daughter or husband.

Ask for your prayers as it has been difficult a few days since delivery. Rushed to hospital due to respiratory problems that were pleural effusion caused by heart failure.

Possible exposure to Covid-19 at the hospital so now I am self-quarantined for my granddaughter / husband😢 pic.twitter.com/DmlcXPqOc2 & mdash;@karinaleblanc

“I had a few difficult days. We gave birth to baby Paris a little over a week ago, which was incredible. She is happy and healthy,” said LeBlanc. “But, after coming back from the hospital, I noticed shortness of breath and just strange things going on with my body. I called my doctor after a few days and it turned out that I had an effusion pleural heart failure. Which, thank God, we went to the hospital.

“But because I was in the hospital for two more nights, there was a passage of COVID-19 and I could have … been exposed so I’m at home now,” he said. she continued. “But, self-quarantine in a room where I am separated from Paris and my husband so I cannot hold her, touch her, put her to bed which is really difficult for a mother who has just given birth. ” “

Currently, LeBlanc has stated that she will be in solitary confinement for another 11 days starting April 5 and is asking people to pray.

LeBlanc, who is American-Canadian, played in goals for Canada from 1998 to 2015 where she anchored the team to a 2011 Pan American gold medal.

She also participated in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in 2012.

The 40-year-old woman announced her retirement from football after the end of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.