Former CDC Director Frieden: I would feel “much safer” to know that the agency was “at the table” to fight viruses

Former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Tom Frieden, appeared in “Fox News Sunday” and highlighted the role of the agency he once led in the battle against the coronavirus.

Frieden began by explaining that it takes an average of “five or six days” for someone infected with the virus to “get sick” and about a week to start feeling “very sick”.

“So the severe cases we see today are people infected 10-14 days ago. This means that for the next 10-14 days we are locked in to continue to see a big increase in cases in places like New This is why we are so worried that healthcare will be overwhelmed and that healthcare workers will be as safe as possible, said Frieden.

The former director of the CDC said that “finding sources of contact” in places like New York “will not work” because the virus has become so widespread, but urged continued social distance to stay house and wash your hands, hoping that will ultimately result in “case reduction” in the coming weeks.

Asked if chloroquine, the antimalarial drug that President Trump continues to champion as a potential treatment for coronavirus, should be “rolled out,” Frieden responded by saying that it should be investigated before being administered to patients, but that “absolutely” chloroquine among other drugs should be studied.

“We have three goals here: to reduce the number of infections, to improve the outcomes of those infected and to reduce the societal and economic damage of this pandemic,” said Frieden, presenter of “Fox News Sunday”, John Roberts, replacing Chris Wallace. . .

Frieden predicted that “unfortunately” there will be an increase in the number of healthcare workers who will be infected with the coronavirus and that intensive care units will be “overwhelmed”, telling Roberts that this is what “worries him.” more “over the next week. However, he expressed that he would feel “much safer” if he knew that the CDC “was at the table” and “on the podium” among the White House task force because it has an important role in the fight against the epidemic.

“The CDC is the country’s main protection agency,” said Frieden. “Fighting that without CDC at the heart of the answer has never been done with an infectious disease threat in the United States before and it’s like fighting with a hand tied behind your back.”

When asked how he thought the Trump administration was dealing with the epidemic, Frieden told Roberts: “Now is not the time to file, this is the time for all of us to work together.”