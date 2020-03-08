Former DNC President Dean suggests that the representative of the GOP. Stefanik deserved a “vile” note: “As you sow, you will reap”

Former President of the National Democratic Committee Howard Dean reacted to an offensive note left on Rep’s car. Elise Stefanik hinting that the New York Republican did it.

Stefanik shared a photo of what she called a “vile” note that said “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG” on Twitter on Saturday, and lamented “that the radical far left cannot see beyond of his vicious hatred. ” Dean retweeted it a few hours later with his own.

GOP REP. ELISE STEFANIK EXPLORES “RADICAL LOIN-LEFT” AFTER FINDING A “FREE” NOTE ON THE CAR DURING GROCERY PURCHASES

“I don’t forgive that, but” as you sow, you will reap, “said Dean, former governor of Vermont. “There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a disgrace to your district and to the democratic United States. “

It is not the first time that Stefanik has been the target of a Democratic wrath. She became the preferred target of Democrats and Liberals during the investigation into the removal of the House late last year, in particular for having become a thorn in the side of the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

One of the most explosive moments in the impeachment hearings took place on November 15, 2019, when ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Gave up some of his time to Stefanik. But while she was speaking, Schiff threw her hammer down, arguing that it was not allowed by committee rules.

What followed was a debate between Nunes and Schiff over whether the Republican could give his time to a fellow congressman, rather than a minority lawyer. Stefanik tried to speak several times, but Schiff hit his hammer again to silence her.

Stefanik’s performance at that time and throughout the hearings earned him praise from his Republican colleagues and likely contributed to his being named honorary president of the Trump 2020 campaign in early January.

Dean is perhaps best known for his 2004 presidential campaign, where he received strong early support before bowing when John Kerry emerged with the nomination.

Dom Calicchio, Brooke Singman, Tyler Olson and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this story.