Former Humboldt Bronco files $ 13.5 million lawsuit against bus driver, provinces

A former Humboldt Bronco hockey player has filed a $ 13.5 million lawsuit against those he accuses of being responsible for the 2018 bus accident that paralyzed him and killed 16 others.

Among those prosecuted by Ryan Alexander Straschnitzki is Glen Doerksen, the bus driver who died in the collision.

Straschnitzki, of Airdrie, Alberta, alleged that Doerksen accelerated at the time of the collision. Doerksen “also knew he was approaching a major intersection where there have been numerous fatal collisions in the past,” said a statement released earlier this week.

On April 6, 2018, the hockey team left Humboldt, Saskatchewan, for a play-off in Nipawin. At approximately 4:30 p.m., a transport truck carrying peat moss passed a stop sign on highways 335 and 35, hitting the bus and killing 16 people, including Doerksen.

The truck driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidu, was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison last year. The agreed statement of facts in his case says: Sidu did not brake before the collision and that he was solely responsible.

“Dangerous story”

The lawsuit, first reported by the Calgary Herald, claims that Doerksen was driving 119 km / h in a 100 km / h area. He alleges that he did not slow down despite the fact that he was approaching a “reduced sight intersection” with a “dangerous history”.

None of the allegations in the statement, filed on Monday, have been proven in court. None of the accused has filed a defense.

When Sidu was convicted, the judge noted that, just before the collision, Doerksen “took avoidance measures and applied a hard brake. However, the bus driver could not avoid the collision”.

Bus driver Glen Doerksen, left, who died in the accident, is pictured with his son Cameron. (Cameron Doerksen / Facebook)

In the lawsuit, Straschnitzki seeks compensation for his “catastrophic” injuries and for lost wages, as well as punitive damages from the estates of Doerksen, Sidu and other parties.

He also named the companies that own the two vehicles as defendants – Charlie’s Charters Ltd. and Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. of Calgary – as well as the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The statement alleges that governments have failed to make road and trucking regulations safe enough.

The lawsuit further alleges that governments have similarly failed in leaving the responsibility for transportation safety to the federal government.

He alleged that Alberta did not adequately supervise the training of truck drivers and that Saskatchewan did not install anti-rumble strips, warning signs and clear sightlines at the intersection.

At the time of the accident, training for truck drivers was optional outside of Ontario. Families and their supporters have launched a petition to change this, and Truck driver training was to become mandatory across the country this year.

Ongoing treatment

Straschnitzki previously told CBC News that before the accident, heard the bus driver say “whoa”. He said he saw a semi-truck crossing in front of the team bus.

He said that he later lost consciousness and woke up in pain, unable to move.

Since the accident, Straschnitzki has given numerous interviews on these rehabilitation efforts. The 20-year-old said he hopes to play competitive sledge hockey and regain the ability to walk.

Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the upper thoracic spine and says he suffers from severe headaches, cognitive difficulties, insomnia and nightmares. (@ straszr / Twitter)

In December he returned from Thailand after undergoing experimental spine surgery and released video clips showing him straightening a leg and kicking a ball.

Straschnitzki said in the lawsuit that he expects “other complications and medical problems in the years to come”.

In addition to being paralyzed from the upper thoracic spine, he stated that he suffered from severe headaches, cognitive difficulties, insomnia and nightmares, as well as severe anxiety, anger and depression at the time. steering wheel.

Straschnitzki throws a puck before a sledge hockey scrum in Littleton, Colorado, November 23, 2018. (Joe Mahoney / Canadian Press)

Deadly crash rocked nation, Canadians donated $ 15 million to fund divided between the families of those who died and the survivors.

The Saskatchewan Government Insurance also provided additional funds for medical treatment and rehabilitation.