Former New England Patriots safety officer Duron Harmon discovered trade during dental extraction: “Call me back”

Former New England Patriots security Duron Harmon discovered he was traded to the Detroit lions this week in a less than pleasant way.

Harmon, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2013, went to his dentist on Wednesday to have a “little procedure” when he had to have his wisdom tooth removed, he told Lions reporter Tori Petry.

“It starts to waggle and my phone vibrates,” said Harmon. “For some reason, I don’t really look at my phone when I’m at the dentist, but I take it out, and I see it’s coach Belichick. And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to remember when this guy is done with my tooth. “”

Harmon said that 10 minutes had passed before he received another missed call from Belichick and a message that said “Call me back”.

“We’re on the phone, we talk a little bit, little conversations, and he lets me know, right after I remove my tooth,” You were traded to the Lions. “And I was just like, ‘Okay.'”

He called it “a lot to deal with”.

“I’m still trying to understand, I have to go to the CVS, I have to get the drugs I need. I tell my wife – I call her and let her know that I must have had my teeth removed, and now I have to call her back and let her know that we were swapped. “

Harmon will join former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who was appointed head coach of the Lions in 2018.