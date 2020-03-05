Former NHL exec Matthew Burnaby was arrested for suffocating guards during a bar battle: police

Former NHL Matthew Burnaby, Tennessee Thursday reportedly choked a bouncer during a bar game.

Metro Nashville police were dispatched to a Broadway 418 bar around 1 am seeking a report of the battle. Upon arriving at the scene, an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News indicated that Burnaby, 46, had already been detained.

Bar Security notified law enforcement that Burnaby and his girlfriend had quarreled with other patrons, and at some point during the battle, he choked security guards.

An officer on the scene said, “I observed a strong smell of alcoholic beverages in his breath and red water.” [sic] Eyes and unclear speech. “

Security guards told police they wanted to file a complaint, and Burnaby was arrested and charged with one public addiction and one assault.

He was detained without incident and had a $ 6,000 bond. It was not immediately known if he had been released, but he will appear in court on March 27.

Burnaby played 14 seasons on the NHL and played on a number of teams, including Buffalo Sabers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

He was previously indicted at DWI in 2011 after the case with his ex-wife. USA Today report.