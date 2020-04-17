Former NYT reporter Berenson faces writer VICE over coronavirus blockages

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter, who has become one of the best-known voices for pushing back the mass locking strategy to repel the coronavirus, clashed with a VICE writer this week when a Q&A request turned into public space.

Berenson has disputed for weeks the tale advanced by health officials and politicians that the United States had to shut down much of daily life with a mixture of social distancing and mandatory government restrictions.

Publishing on Twitter, he switches between careful analysis of data and statistics which he says show that coronavirus modeling has exaggerated the threat of the virus and the frustration of those he considers to be part of “Team Apocalypse”.

“It seems increasingly clear that the people who have been so terribly, hysterically wrong about this – worse every day – will not admit their mistakes, much less ask for forgiveness for the damage they have caused “he tweeted this week. “They’re just going to scream, ‘The locks worked.'”

It is not his first time to challenge a popular and general narrative. In 2019, he published “Tell your kids the truth about marijuana, mental illness and violence,” which has caused significant controversy by challenging prevailing accounts of the alleged safety of marijuana.

Laura Wagner, too, is not one to avoid a fight. Before writing for VICE, where she recently described former President Barack Obama as “a guy who signed a deal with Netflix whose stimulus package sold ordinary people in the last recession so the banks could give their executives billions of dollars in bonuses”, she worked for Deadspin – a sports blog that often used politics and other rhythms.

There she became known for her coverage of acids and gloves on the world of sports, athletes and the sports media. “MLB Advanced Media made billions for baseball, chewed on its employees and spit them out,” read one Wagner’s Investigations.

After the takeover of Deadspin by G / O Media. Wagner then published a very critical deep dive in CEO Jim Spanfeller called, “Here’s how things work now at G / O Media.” When the company fired the editor of Deadspin for refusing to live up to a “stick to sport” mandate, Wagner has resigned, along with a number of other staff members.

So when she contacted Berenson for an interview on her claims regarding the response to the coronavirus, sparks were likely to fly.

According to emails published online by the two journalists, Wagner asked for a “simple Q&A” with a few additional questions. Berenson responded by saying that he was short on time but agreed with a Q&A but “only on the condition that you do not do it the Chotiner way and do not annotate or guess me after answering (in other words, it should be the equivalent of a live, live interview.)

“You ask, I answer, that it’s over,” he said.

Wagner sent more than 12 questions (although she has since declared that she did not agree to an interview excluding follow-ups) and Berenson replied at length.

These questions include standard interview questions such as “What is going on with the COVID crisis, in your opinion?” Berenson responded by saying that if the virus poses a “serious threat” to certain populations such as the elderly, its risks are “overestimated” and “the draconian closures we have undertaken can have far more serious economic, educational and societal effects than the virus. “

Wagner also asked, “If you were in charge of the US coronavirus response, what would you do?”

Berenson replied, “Outside of New York, I would reopen schools as soon as possible. Children and teens are not at risk here and punishing them by denying them school and in some cases forcing them to stay home with violent parenting is deeply counterproductive. “

After the answer, Wagner returned a flood of over 30 additional questions, a number of which would have required lengthy responses. Questions ranged from questions about a German study on antibody testing to whether it supported “for-profit health care” and what he thought of the Michigan protests “in which people wore Trump paraphernalia and at least several carried Confederate flags? ”

Berenson drew a line: “Sorry, not what we agreed to. Run it as is with the original questions and answers or kill it. Wagner responded by saying “there will obviously be follow-ups in an interview.”

Berenson responded by posting the entire email exchange on Twitter.

Hours later, VICE published Wagner’s article: “Here are the questions that the preferred true coronavirus doesn’t want to answer,” in which she called Berenson a “true coronavirus.”

“Alex Berenson prefers not to be checked,” said the caption.

The spat continued on Twitter, Wagner mocking a typo in one of Berenson’s tweets, and rejected her claim that she asked a whole new set of questions: “Or, as journalists call it,” follow-up “”

Berenson did not respond, but appeared to question his description as “truthful.”

“Is it something more Orwellian than the fact that the media types now think that the words” true “and” skeptical “are insults?” he tweeted.

The gap between the two journalists is representative of a growing and often emotional debate in the country as a whole, where an increasing number of voices express their concern – and even their indignation – with regard to the locking strategy which has paralyzed the American economy, and wondered if it was efficient.

Meanwhile, those – including a number of state governors – who support strict bans warn that any premature end to social distancing could lead to more deaths and economic damage if it set off a “second wave” of the virus.