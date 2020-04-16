Former NYT reporter Berenson warns of “big pivot” from authorities to justify foreclosure strategy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter – which has quickly become one of the key figures in a growing movement challenging the strategy of locking out large parts of the country in response to the coronavirus crisis – warns of a “big pivot” in the rhetoric of politicians and health officials push the strategy.

“Yes, public health people, after a month of promise that within two weeks we would be on the verge of collapse, are now making the big pivot to the” second wave “,” tweeted Berenson, referring to a new topic of discussion which he believes will be used to justify maintaining the restrictions.

He tweeted in response to a Atlantic article – “Our Pandemic Summer” – which quoted experts who agreed that “life as most people knew cannot come back completely”.

“I don’t think people have understood that it’s not the next two weeks,” said an infectious disease epidemiologist. “It’s the next two years.”

The initial sale to Americans about the initial response to the virus was that it would “flatten the curve” – referring to charts that showed a sharp spike of predicted aggression in infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would devastate the country and overwhelm the health system. .

The argument was that while stopping the spread of the virus as a whole may not be possible, a strategy of extreme social distancing could slow this spread, smooth the infection curve and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

And so a wave of voluntary closings and mandatory government restrictions that would have been unfathomable to Americans just a few months ago are now part of everyday life. Businesses, religious services and schools have closed and all but essential workers have been put on leave or forced to work from home in parts of the country.

The United States now has 639,664 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 30,000 deaths. Now, with indications that the peak may have passed, even in the hardest hit places like New York, there is a new push to reopen the country.

“The data suggests that nationally we have passed the peak of new cases. Hopefully this will continue and we will continue to make great progress,” said President Trump.

Trump has envisioned May 1 as the day when restrictions begin to be relaxed across the United States – although to what extent it depends on governors and other local officials.

But some of them call for caution when the economy reopens and warn of a second potential wave of infections if the U.S. reopens too soon – this is the phrase Berenson refers to in his skeptical tweet.

MEET FORMER NYT RAPPORTEUR CHALLENGES NARRATIVE CORONAVIRUS

“Before we start to relax, there is disturbing news about a second wave,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. said last week. “We don’t want the same thing to happen twice.”

“We have to make sure we avoid a second wave at all costs. It would be devastating to our economy, “said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who came under fire this week for strict state foreclosure requirements. “So we’re going to make science-based decisions and have a real strategic phase of integrating our economy when it’s appropriate and safe.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force also expressed concern about a second wave of infections in the near future.

“I guarantee you, once you start to back off, there will be infections. It is how you manage infections that matters,” Fauci told The Associated Press.

But Berenson is skeptical, there was even a first wave and was a severe critic of the models whose initial forecasts had been considerably degraded. He also pointed to evidence that, outside of hot spots like New York, hospitals are not overcrowded.

“It should be remembered that in the United States, outside of New York, and perhaps in New Orleans and Detroit, there was no first wave. There were hardly any ripples. That’s why the hospitals are empty, “he tweeted.

Other critics of the lockdown strategy also questioned the focus on the second wave.

“What do we do when there is a second wave? And history says there will likely be a second wave,” tweeted radio host Jesse Kelly, who focused on the economic devastation caused by the answer. If the answer is to go hide under your bed, it’s going to be a problem when this thing reappears. We are on a dangerous road. I hope I am wrong. “

Proponents of these models stated that such predictions did not come about due to measures of social distancing, but Berenson argued that these models had a significant degree of social distancing taken into account.

But the new emphasis on the need for new restrictions because of a “second wave” ties in with Berenson’s prediction that, even if some of the more dramatic predictions did not come true, those who made them did not not back down.

“Now we are in a bad situation because there is clearly a dangerous political dynamic right now,” Berenson told Fox News last week. “The economy is in free fall, many people are suffering. If we recognize what’s going on clearly … the people who made these decisions, I think there’s going to be a lot of anger against them, so they don’t want to recognize it, so they say ‘oh that’s the lock that saved us. ‘”

On Thursday, he was firmer in this prediction.

“It seems increasingly clear that the people who have been so terribly, hysterically wrong about this – worse every day – will not admit their mistakes, much less ask forgiveness for the damage they have done” , he tweeted. “They” I’m just going to yell “The locks worked.” “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.