Former Olympic swimming champion van der Burgh has a virus

Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he had contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for the well-being of athletes if the Tokyo Games go ahead as planned.

Van der Burgh, who retired from competitive swimming in 2018, posted a series of posts on social media describing how sick he has been with the virus for two weeks on Sunday.

“Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with severe fatigue and a residual cough that I cannot shake,” wrote van der Burgh on his official Twitter account. “Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”

Van der Burgh wrote that athletes “put themselves at unnecessary risk” by continuing to train for the Olympics because there is “no clarification” that the games will go as planned .

“And those (athletes) who contract (the virus) will most likely try to return to training by improving / extending the damage / recovery time,” he wrote.

He ended his thread with: “COVID-19 is not a joke!”

There are now signs that the Olympic Games, which are due to start on July 24, will be postponed. The International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that it is considering a postponement due to increasing pressure from athletes and some countries who want the world’s biggest sporting event to be delayed or will not send teams. The Japanese government has also accepted the possibility of a postponement.

But the IOC will only make a final decision in four weeks, he said, which means athletes may still feel pressured to train for next month as they are still unsure whether the Games will be postponed.

Van der Burgh, 31, won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the 100 breaststroke. He also won six gold medals at the world championships, short and long. He holds world records in short course at 50 meters and 100 meters breaststroke.

Van der Burgh is originally from South Africa but moved to London to work in the financial sector after retiring from swimming.

Most people have only mild symptoms of COVID-19 caused by the virus and recover within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and causes serious illnesses in some patients, especially the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. People can transmit and transmit the virus without showing symptoms.

More than 331,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 14,400 have died. Nearly 100,000 people have recovered.