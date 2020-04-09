Former Ranger Josh Hamilton charged, accused of beating 14-year-old daughter

Former Texas Ranger star Josh Hamilton was charged with the crime of injuring a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her.

A Tarrant County grand jury charged 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free of a $ 30,000 bond after going to the authorities on October 30. If convicted, he faces a sentence of two to ten years in prison.

Hamilton attorneys say the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame is innocent of the charge. Her 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father hit her after he became enraged with a comment from him.

According to an affidavit from a detective from the Keller Police Department, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went wild on September 30. in the chest, then cursed her and shouted at him.

He removed the chair she was resting her feet on and threw it away, breaking the chair, she said to the detectives. He did not hit her, but then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she was sitting. She fell to the floor, and he lifted her, threw her over his shoulder, and carried her to her room.

The girl said at this point that she was saying to Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” Reaching the door to his room, he threw the teenager on her bed, pressed her face against the mattress and began to hit her legs with an open hand and a closed fist.

She said after he finished hitting her he said to her, “I hope you go before judge f — ing and tell him what a terrible father I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t need to come back to my house. “

Leaving the room, Hamilton’s daughter said he had told her to pack her things for school. When she replied that she had already put them in the car, he replied, “Well, you are not only the perfect child.”

After Hamilton was the top high school pick in the 1999 Tampa Bay amateur draft, his career was almost destroyed by cocaine and alcohol dependence. He returned to baseball with Cincinnati and made his league debut in 2007, when he hit 19 home runs in 90 games before being traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two World Series teams (2010 and 2011) and was an All-Star five consecutive seasons.

A awesome display in the Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium in 2008 was a highlight of his career, when the first All-Star led the American League with 130 RBIs while hitting .304 with 32 home runs in his first full season. He hit four home runs in the 2010 AL championship series and played a four-man game in Baltimore in 2012.

Hamilton left the Rangers in free agency, signing a $ 125 million five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season. He was recovering from a shoulder operation when the Angels returned him to Texas in 2015 after its two deadly seasons with Los Angeles. He played 50 games for Texas in 2015, but never again after having undergone surgery at least three times thereafter.