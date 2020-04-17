Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen must be released from prison for coronavirus: source

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s lawyer, will be released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told Thursday’s news.

The source said Cohen will spend 14 days in quarantine at the Otisville federal correctional facility in New York, then returned to house arrest. Multiple reports indicate that he will be allowed to serve the rest of his three-year sentence at home.

Cohen, 53, was transferred to a special housing unit on Wednesday – a disciplinary section of the prison – after having had a verbal argument with another detainee, reports said.

Cohen – who once said he was ready to “take a bullet” for Trump before later turning on his boss, including during nationally televised congressional testimony in February 2019 – pleaded guilty in 2018 for a campaign for funding violations, tax evasion and lies. Congress on Trump’s past trade relations in Russia.

He was active on social media, using the platform to call Trump to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to send his nonviolent federal offenders home during the coronavirus epidemic.

On March 24, a judge denied Cohen’s request to shorten his sentence.

“Apparently looking for a new argument to justify a change in his home sentence, Cohen is now raising the specter of COVID-19,” wrote judge William H. Pauley III in the order. “The fact that Cohen would be looking to stand out for being put back into house arrest seems to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.”

At least 473 federal inmates and 279 staff from the Bureau of Prisons have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, while 18 have died from the virus, according to the BOP.

The agency said that 1,198 additional detainees were placed in house arrest, following a note from Attorney General William Barr on March 26, detailing the need to protect staff and detainees from the virus.

Cohen was once described as Trump’s “pit bull”. However, their relationship has deteriorated.

He admitted to directing secret payments to adult movie star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have had dealings with Trump. Trump has denied this claim.

About two months after he started serving his sentence, Cohen said on Twitter that he would return to Congress and testify about payments if he had the chance.

“I welcome the opportunity to return to Congress to testify again under oath, honestly and honestly, regarding the cash payments, which were made on demand and in accordance with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Justice will be rendered, “he said in July.

