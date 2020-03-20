Former Warren and Clinton assistants lead `` coronavirus war room '' targeting Trump's pandemic response

Former high-ranking assistants Democratic politicians join so-called “coronavirus war room” to attack President Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Protect Our Care – a non-profit organization linked to Liberal black money groups – ad The group leader accused Trump of exacerbating the pandemic on Thursday. The head of the war room is Zac Petkanas, former adviser to Hillary Clinton and former Senate majority chief Harry Reid. Sarah Chase, former research associate for the presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Also joins the team.

Patrick Devlin, former director of communications for majority whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Will also serve as adviser to the war room. War rooms are generally set up within political organizations to respond quickly to the media cycle.

“This team has a wealth of know-how, experience and expertise and with the coronavirus crisis, which has been exacerbated by President Trump’s inability to prepare, we need the best in the business working on advocacy efforts to hold President Trump accountable for his failure. lead, ” said Brad Woodhouse, Executive Director of Protect Our Care.

Protect our care a been tied “black money” organizations like Arabella Advisors, who support other groups attacking the president because of the coronavirus response.

Specifically, it is home to the New Venture Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, both of which support another Democrat-aligned group – American Bridge – which is preparing an ad hitting Trump on the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Pacronym plans to spend $ 5 million on ads attacking Trump’s response to the pandemic. This PAC is affiliated with the New Venture Fund and Acronym, whose board of directors includes former Obama adviser David Plouffe. The ads will target five swing states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona) and will run on major digital platforms like Facebook.

Protect our care, which has been described as a project of Sixteen thirty funds, also released an announcement against Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., who allegedly linked his opposition to ObamaCare with the coronavirus.

Thursday, Twitter refused to report another ad attacking Trump’s coronavirus response.

The Trump campaign alleges that the announcement replayed Trump saying that the coronavirus was the Democrats’ latest “hoax” without providing the proper context. Twitter is said to have denied the campaign’s request to report the ad as “manipulated media,” stating that it followed site guidelines.

“Fellow Americans”, a 501 (c) (4) non-profit organization, aired the ad, but it is unclear where the group is from. Its website is relatively sparse and vaguely refers to oppose political division in the United States.