Foundation for Children of First Responders helps people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the First Responders Foundation for Children was one of two charities to benefit from FOX and iHeart Media “Salon concert for America” and the money is already going to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the largest and most serious crisis in the country, and for the first responder community,” president of the Jillian Crane foundation told Fox News. “We can really stand out and make a difference and we are determined to do it.”

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND

The charity was created in 2001 in response to the September 11 attacks, when 800 children lost their first responder parents and 403 first responder deaths. The mission of the First Aid for Children Foundation is to provide financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and to families who face significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances.

“When the foundation was created, it was to help the children of first responders,” said Crane. “When this horrible, deadly virus happened, we quickly decided that the most important thing now was to serve the community of first responders and their needs, from that minute on, so we created the Trust Fund. COVID-19 emergency response. “

First responders, such as firefighters, police, EMS and paramedics, are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in all communities across America and the foundation will provide support to their families in times of difficulty financial due to the epidemic.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“They rush, they help protect people and often make this ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “It is devastating for their families. So we have been very active over the past 19 years helping families of first responders. ”

FOX and iHeart Media have raised almost $ 8 million and are counting towards the relief of coronaviruses, with donations going to Feed America and First Responders Foundation for Children.

“It was incredible that they chose us, we are grateful to them. It validates our experience, we have done it for so long, they trusted us to do it again, so they chose our foundation and we participated in this incredible event, ”said Crane.

The FOX concert was broadcast without advertising, using pauses between songs to encourage viewers to donate. It drew some 8.7 million viewers on several FOX networks and raised awareness with the charities involved in the process.

“CONCERT FOR AMERICA” LIKE NOTHING HAS EVER BEEN PRODUCED: “WE ARE ALL CONNECTED VIA THE EXHIBITIONS”

Crane said grant applications have been pouring in since the “Living Room Concert” broadcast on Sunday evening. She has already received part of the funds and the committee is currently accepting and examining requests for grants from families of first responders.

“I would say that over the next 72 hours we will start sending money. The needs are immense and endless, they come from across the country… many first responders are volunteers, ”she said. “If they get sick, or have to be quarantined and lose their jobs, they’re going to be in big financial trouble, so we’re going to be there.”

Another major problem for first responders is simply the lack of essential supplies, but the Foundation for Children of First Responders contacted companies to see if they could help solve the problem.

“There are not enough supplies,” said Crane. “First responders must confront this virus and help people without all the equipment they need.”

It’s not too late to donate, and FOX will broadcast the “Living Room Concert for America” ​​on Monday, April 6 at 9 p.m. AND.

The unique concert offered a unique insight into the lives of celebrities who have run from their homes while observing guidelines for social distancing. Artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes, HER, Billie Joe Armstong Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw and Mariah Carey only used an iPhone and all the equipment they had on hand to broadcast their performances.

The Foundation for the Children of First Responders also sells merchandise in concert and all proceeds go to charities and donations of all sizes are accepted online. Crane pointed out that every dollar counts and that anyone can get involved by simply sending the word “THANK YOU” to number 76278.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are all coming together in a common cause right now. Yes, people have a political interest and people are upset in all kinds of partisan ways, but it is the only way for us to come together as citizens of a universe in which we live and in which we want to stay desire. Said Crane. “We can help each other. For me, this is the most important lesson of all of this.”

Crane also encouraged Americans to make a video thanking first responders and post it on social media with #FirstRespondersStrong.

“We would like a whole library of people to thank the first responders that we can publish on our site,” she said.