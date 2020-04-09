Fox News poll: Biden and Trump are now tied for the White House race

The presidential race has tightened.

Joe BidenRecent edge of nine points Donald trump has evaporated.

According to a new Fox News poll of registered voters, the outgoing president and the presumed democratic candidate are now tied with 42% of support each.

Some 16% would vote for a third party candidate or be undecided. Trump’s support of 42% is by far his highest record against Biden, while Biden’s mark is by far the weakest.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SURVEY RESULTS

Two weeks ago, Biden was up 49-40% (March 21-24). Some of the biggest declines in support came from women (-9 points) and non-whites (-11). However, the most embarrassing change is among the Democrats, since only 80% of them support it, compared to 87% in March.

“The timing of the coronavirus pandemic meant that Biden did not have the opportunity to gather crowds and build excitement after his big wins in elementary school in early March,” said Democrat Chris Anderson, whose firm is leading Fox News Poll with Republican Daron Shaw.

“And now Americans of all political stripes have a common enemy in the coronavirus, and the right thing to do from a public health perspective is to stay at home.” This is a difficult position for the Biden campaign. “

Trump is helped by the largest number of voters identifying as Republicans in almost a year. While Democrats generally have an advantage over Republicans at the national level in identifying parties, this can change depending on events and changing feelings. For some time, voters have been more likely to align themselves as Democrats than Republicans. In last year’s Fox News polls, there was an average democratic advantage of seven percentage points. In this poll, an equal number of voters identify as Democrat and Republican.

“Above all, party identification is an attitude – influenced by the politics of the day,” says Shaw.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A global pandemic and Trump’s daily press conferences seem to have revived the Republicans and appeased the Democratic voters.”

Forty-eight percent of voters view the former vice president favorably and 47% negatively. This gives Biden a net positive score of one point, while Trump is under the water of three (47 favorable against 50 unfavorable).

Conducted from April 4 to 7, 2020 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News poll includes interviews with 1,107 randomly chosen voters across the country who spoke with interviewers live on landlines and mobile phones. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.