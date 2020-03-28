Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump, scores high for female VP engagement

Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by nine points in a 2020 election in the first Fox News poll since Biden became the de facto Democratic candidate.

In a one-on-one presidential clash, Biden is up 49 to 40 percent over Trump, an advance outside the poll’s sampling margin of error. Another 11 percent would vote for someone else or be undecided. Last month, Biden was 49 to 41 percent ahead.

The race remains a nine-point advantage for Biden over Trump when we only look at voters extremely interested in the election (52-43%) and the former vice president has an advantage of eight points in the states of the field battle (48-40%).

However, Biden’s advantage drops to 25 points, 57-32%, in nearby countries (where Hillary Clinton and Trump were less than 10 points in 2016).

“Since our last election, Biden has won enough delegates to make him the alleged Democratic candidate, but the horse race has not budged. This could be a bad sign for Biden as it has received widespread and largely positive media coverage in the past month, “said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, whose firm is polling with Republican Daron Shaw.

“But there seems to be a modest rallying to the flag effect in response to the pandemic which is rewriting our political and social landscape in ways still unknown.”

In the match, Biden is the choice among liberals, non-whites, moderates, suburban women and voters 65 and older.

Trump leads among conservatives, white evangelical Christians, those who regularly attend religious services, white men and white people without a university degree.

Meanwhile, by a margin of three to one, voters appreciate Biden’s commitment to choose a woman as running mate. Overall, 63% approve of her promise to choose a woman, while 20% disagree (17% are unsure). There is no gender gap, but voters under the age of 45 are 10 points more likely than those aged 45 and over to approve (70 vs. 60%). Among Democrats, approval climbs to 86%.

The selection of candidates for the Democratic vice-presidency could start soon. The survey focuses on the three female senators who also ran for the party – Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

A Biden-Warren bill exceeds Trump-Pence by 10 points and is the only banknote tested that puts Democrats above the 50%, 52-42% threshold.

The Trump-Pence ticket also follows the Biden-Klobuchar and Biden-Harris tickets by 8 points (both 50-42%). The Democratic edge in all three games is outside the poll’s margin of sampling error.

“The conventional wisdom is that vice-presidential choices have little effect on the national vote,” said Shaw. “It seems true in these first ballot tests. What is less obvious is whether there might be some influence within certain states or whether a specific candidate could deliver a solid convention or debate performance. “

Pollpourri

Democrats (80%) and Republicans (83%) think the outcome of the November elections will be “very” important for the leadership of the country.

Overall, 79% of voters believe the election will be “very” important. This is an increase from 60% who felt that way just weeks before the 2014 midterm elections (October 2014), the only other time the question was asked in a Fox News poll.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of voters, 53%, are “extremely” interested in the presidential election. That’s about where the interest was in January and February (both 55% extremely interested).

Conducted from March 21 to 24, 2020 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News poll includes interviews with 1,011 randomly selected registered voters across the country who spoke with investigators in direct on landlines and mobile phones. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.