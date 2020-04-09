Fox News Poll: Trump’s Job Approval Reaches New High As Voters Gather During Crisis

Approval of President TrumpWork performance of a few inches reaches a record level Fox News poll, as voters rally to the White House and Congress in the fight against the coronavirus.

Amid widespread concerns about the spread of the virus and personal infection, 49% approve of the work Trump does as president. This represents an increase from 48% two weeks ago and 47% at the end of February.

Forty-nine percent of voters disagree, marking only the third time in Fox News polls that less than half rated it negatively.

Eighty-nine percent of Republicans approve of Trump, which is close to its 91 percent record in January. In addition, approval is best or near it among women, Democrats, whites and white evangelical Christians.

Voters give Congress an even higher rating than the president: 35% approve of lawmakers’ work, up four points since March and nine since late February.

In response to the pandemic, 51% approve of Trump. But it is Dr Anthony Fauci who obtains the best marks from those tested, 80% approving it, while 62% approve Dr Deborah Birx and 52% the Vice President Pence.

With a margin of 21 points, voters are more likely to approve of the way their government (77%) manages the pandemic than the federal government (56%).

Trump’s pandemic rating is down by more than half (55%) thinking the government has responded too slowly and almost half (47%) feeling it is not taking it seriously enough.

“The President’s approval bump is not huge, and certainly not up to the rallying effect for George W. Bush after September 11,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who leads the Fox poll. News with Democrat Chris Anderson. “But it could be important that he gets close to 50%, which is essential for his chances of re-election.”

On specific aspects of managing the pandemic, Trump obtains his highest score for empathy with the Americans (51%) and the lowest for understanding the facts (45%). About half of them say they show strong leadership (48%) and make good political decisions (47%).

Concerns about the virus are high. 94% are worried about the spread of the virus. Seventy-six percent fear catching it, up from 69 percent two weeks ago.

Large majorities are also concerned that their condition lacks medical equipment to treat patients with coronavirus (80%), be able to access health services (77%) and have a coronavirus test (75%).

Twenty-one percent know someone who has the virus, compared to 12 percent two weeks ago. In addition, most (79%) fear that they or a family member will die.

And while most expect the worst to come (75%), a majority of 57% say the country is going in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic.

By a margin of 40 points, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to think things are going in the right direction to deal with the pandemic. And by an 18-point margin, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to think the worst is to come.

Overall, 8 out of 10 are in favor of a national order for local maintenance (80%) and obliging certain companies to temporarily produce medical supplies (84%).

Opinions are more mixed about the $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue program adopted in late March: 39% think it was too little, while 39% say it was about right. Ten percent say too much. More than twice as many Democrats (56%) as Republicans (23%) think it was too small.

Opinions on the economy collapse during pandemic

Almost all voters fear that the pandemic will lead to a recession (91%), most fear it will cause economic hardship for their families (79%), and half of households (50%) have lost a job or have had their work hours reduced due to coronavirus.

This causes opinions on the economy to dip. The number who rate the economy positively is down 29 points since January. Today, the largest share, 43%, says it is in poor shape, the highest level since October 2013.

These are the worst marks in Trump’s term, and the drop is mainly due to Republicans: 41% rate the economy positively (excellent / good), down from 85% in January – a drop of 44 points. Among Democrats, the gap was 18 points (31 to 13%).

“With this economic implosion so directly linked to the coronavirus, the extent to which voters blame Trump for economic conditions will likely be based on whether or not they decide that he could have mitigated the impact of the pandemic by preparing for the country as soon as it was first notified, ”says Anderson.

Voters see things changing soon. Forty-four percent think the economy will get better in the next year, 35 percent see it worsening and 16 percent expect no change. More than twice as many Republicans (66%) as Democrats (27%) see things improving next year.

In response to the pandemic, 88 percent say they have changed their lifestyle at least somewhat, including 56 percent who have made a difference “a lot”.

More say that their interactions with others feel more friendly and more compassionate (34%) these days than less friendly (21%). Another third said there was not much difference (35%).

When asked to share their money liners during the crisis, the main mentions include a sense of community (13%), more time with family (11%), the nation being better prepared for future epidemics ( 10%), the nation being stronger in the future (8%) and the time for personal reflection (8%). One in five is unable to think of an increase (21%).

Conducted from April 4 to 7, 2020 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News poll includes interviews with 1,107 randomly chosen voters across the country who spoke with interviewers live on landlines and mobile phones. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.