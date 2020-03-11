Fox News Voter Analysis: Bern Out? The Biden wave continues.

Joe Biden solidified his grip on the Democratic presidential nomination, winning a decisive victory in Michigan, which was once seen as a potential source of strength for Bernie Sanders.

Biden also scored a comfortable victory in Missouri and an eruption in Mississippi, two states in which he was highly favored.

the Fox News voter analysis surveys, conducted in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, highlighted some of the key trends and dynamics in the Democratic race to face Donald Trump in the fall. The numbers below may change slightly as new results arrive.

BIDEN VICTORY SURFACE ON THE SUPER TUESDAY CARD

The continued strength of the former vice president with seniors, black voters and political moderates propelled him to victory. His campaign’s momentum was particularly noticeable among voters who decided late, that he won at least 40 percentage points in each state. Importantly for Biden, about a quarter or more of the voters in each state said they had made up their minds.

Biden also significantly outperformed Sanders among suburban voters (earning at least 20 points in each state) and those living in rural areas (earning at least 30 points in each state). This included rural whites – a group that the Democrats will try to win back in the general election.

Sanders’ base – young and self-identified “very liberal” voters – remained largely with him, but he was unable to expand his coalition. As a result, more Democrats in each state said they would be satisfied with Biden as a candidate (between 76% in Missouri and 86% in Mississippi) than they would be satisfied with Sanders (between 62 and 67% in each State).

Additionally, in an election focused on eligibility, Democrats felt that Biden had a much better chance against Trump than Sanders.

Michigan

Sanders’ surprise win in 2016 in Michigan gave his campaign a well-deserved boost, but he couldn’t repeat the feat this year. Democratic voters under the age of 30 were still a source of strength for the Vermont senator, but he won only 13% of seniors – and more than twice as many seniors as young voters.

Sanders also managed to win 28-point “very liberal” Michiganders but was unable to recreate his 2016 performance among working class whites. Instead, this important group went for Biden by a wide margin.

Biden also won convincingly among women (+28 points), black voters (+36 points) and moderates (+48 points).

Michigan is likely to be a pivotal state in the November elections, and eight out of ten primary voters thought Biden could beat Donald Trump. Much less thought that Sanders could win.

Most Biden voters have said they will support the possible Democratic candidate, regardless of who wins. Sanders voters were a little less certain, with about a quarter of them saying their vote in November would depend on the winner of the nomination. Overall, eight in ten primary voters said they would definitely support the Democrat against Trump.

President’s positive sign: almost half of Democratic primary voters in Wolverine State favored higher tariffs on goods imported to the United States, which could suggest that Trump’s economic approach will play out well with Michigan’s wider electorate.

Missouri

Almost half of Missouri Democratic primary voters said health care was the main problem the country faced, a record high during this year’s primary season. Nearly seven in ten Show Me State voters favored a single-payer Sanders-style health care system, just behind Iowa (72%) among states surveyed for voter analysis of Fox News to date.

But that was not enough for Sanders. Nearly nine in ten voters supported a public insurance option, and voters who said health care was the biggest problem facing the country broke Biden by almost 20 points.

In the end, Sanders won those who were looking for a candidate who would fundamentally change the political system by 18 percentage points, voters under the age of 45 by 25 points and “very liberal” voters by 30 points.

Biden had much larger advantages with his base, including moderates (+49 points), voters over 45 (+55 points), and those looking for a candidate who would restore the political system to the way it worked before Trump ( +72 points).

Mississippi

Mississippi was not particularly competitive – which Sanders wired by canceling a rally planned last week to spend more time in Michigan.

The demographics of Mississippi did not do Sanders any favors, as the state had the highest share of black voters and one of the lowest proportions of voters under the age of 30 of all the primaries surveyed to date. now.

Biden won almost all demographic and ideological groups and was particularly dominant among the elderly (+55), black voters (+60) and moderates (+58). He even held a narrow edge among the so-called “very liberal” voters (+12).

Seven out of ten Mississippi primary voters identified as moderate or conservative, making it one of the least liberal states to vote so far. This showed in the opinions of primary Democratic voters on social policies: a record 30% opposed the legalization of marijuana, while almost half opposed the legalization of abortion under any circumstances.

Methodology

Fox News voter analysis, done in partnership with the Associated Press, provides a complete picture of voting behavior, opinions and preferences as America votes. Surveys for the March 10 primary states were conducted in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. The inquiries were conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago the week before the primaries, ending when the polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state electoral register. In Michigan, these results from the probability sample were supplemented by interviews with self-identified registered voters recruited from non-probability online panels. Sample sizes and sampling margins were 2,446 in Michigan (plus or minus 3.3 percentage points), 1,065 in Mississippi (plus or minus 4.9 percentage points), and 1,881 in Missouri (plus or minus 3.5 percentage points).

Full methodology statement here