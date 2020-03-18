Fox News voter review: Biden wins big, coronavirus on voters’ minds

Joe Biden solidified its grip on the Democratic nomination, adding to his delegate lead with big wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Primary – like so many others in American life – was deeply affected by the coronavirus trigger. Campaigns have stopped holding events, debate between Biden and Sanders was moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C., and Ohio canceled his election less than 24 hours before the polls opened.

Fox News Voter Analysis polls in each state highlighted the extent to which the pandemic was on the minds of Democratic primary voters when they went to the polls: at least three-quarters of voters in each state were at least somewhat worried about them or someone in their family. could contract the virus.

Concerns about the virus were particularly pronounced among the elderly in each state.

Democratic primary voters said health care was the main problem facing the country in every competition interviewed to date, and this trend continued on Tuesday. Almost half cited health care as the main problem in Arizona and Florida, rivaling last week’s record in Missouri (47%). In the primaries until Super Tuesday, the number of voters prioritizing health care tended to be in the mid-1930s.

Despite the recent downturn in the stock market, less than two in ten voters in each state described the economy as the main problem, placing it just ahead of climate change in Florida and Illinois and third (behind climate change) in Arizona . In every state, it was far below health care on the voters’ priority list.

At least seven in ten voters in each state favored the move to a single-payer health care system, a policy Sanders championed, but even these voters backed Biden with double-digit margins in Florida (+32 points percentage) and in Illinois (+16 points). Sanders won – but only narrowly – in Arizona (+5 points).

About nine in ten voters in each state preferred to switch to a public option health care system.

PRIMARY TRENDS

Although the concern over the coronavirus has shaken much of the primary in the past few days, the main trends and themes of the breed have remained constant.

Democratic primary voters remained divided between preferring a candidate who would restore the political system to the way it worked before Trump, and a candidate who promised fundamental change. Biden won six out of ten votes for “recovery” in Arizona and about eight in ten in Florida and Illinois. Sanders won “shifting” voters by a wide margin in Arizona, by a narrower circulation in Illinois, and lost them in Florida.

In addition, Biden continued to count on strong support among older voters, African Americans and political moderates. It also won suburban and rural voters in each state.

In preparation for this week’s contests, Biden adopted Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy protection plan and approved free public college tuition fees for most families. Both of these measures were seen as attempts to seduce young voters. He won more than a third of 18- to 29-year-olds in Florida and more than a quarter in Illinois – better scores than in previous competitions (except those from southern states with large African American populations ).

Another key objective of Biden’s campaign was Latino voters. He won this group easily in Florida and received more than a third of Hispanic voices in Arizona and Illinois. His previous Latino record was 36% in Virginia.

While Biden managed to broaden his coalition somewhat, support for Sanders continued to function almost exclusively with the groups that supported him throughout: voters under the age of 30, Latinos, and so-called “very liberal” voters. ” His lack of support among the elderly (14 percent or less in each state) and black voters (18 percent in Florida and 23 percent in Illinois) has proven too difficult to overcome.

Biden’s broader coalition meant that more voters would be satisfied if he were the possible Democratic candidate: between 76% (Arizona) and 84% (Florida) would be satisfied with Biden; between 63% (Florida) and 68% (Arizona and Illinois) would be satisfied with Sanders.

About nine in ten Democratic voters in each state said they would certainly or probably support Biden if he was the candidate. Sanders received similar support in Arizona (90%), but slightly followed the Biden brand in Illinois and Florida.

Voters from Biden and Sanders were also likely to say they would support the other candidate if he won the nomination. This marks a change from the start of the primary process, when Sanders supporters were slightly less likely to say they would support the final candidate.

Overall, more Democrats in each state felt that Biden had a better chance against Trump in the fall.

About eight in ten voters in each state believed that Democratic Party leaders represented their values ​​- although supporters of Sanders were more likely to express skepticism in this regard.

Likewise, about seven in ten voters in each state believed the nomination process was fair – but about half of Sanders’ supporters believed the process was unfair.

FLORIDA

Florida had the most delegates to win on Tuesday, and Biden won the state convincingly. The elderly represented more than a third of the electorate, which gave it a major boost.

Latinos were also a source of strength for Biden in Florida, an important change for him after he struggled to win their votes in other states. Hispanics under 45 split between Biden (43%) and Sanders (44%), while former vice president won 57 points among Latinos over 45 – giving Biden a victory comfortable with this group overall.

Some of Sanders’ problems in Florida may be linked to his praise for the accomplishments of the Fidel Castro regime in Cuba. However, he did a little better with Cuban voters (losing 36-57 percent) than among Puerto Ricans (23-66 percent). Sanders also lost Hispanics outside of Cuba and Puerto Rico (34-54%).

A sign of Biden’s dominance, he and Sanders divided the “very liberal” vote. Biden previously won only very liberal voters in Mississippi; beyond that, they were an integral part of the Sanders base. Although he was a Jew himself, Sanders could not gain significant support from the large Jewish population in Florida.

Florida is likely to be an oscillating state in the November elections. Democratic primary voters thought Biden had given them the best chance against Trump. Twice as many people thought Biden could absolutely beat Trump (55%) than Sanders thought (24%).

ARIZONA

Arizona was Sanders’ best state, largely due to the fact that many ballots were cast before the race took place dramatically before Super Tuesday. Sanders took the win among longtime supporters (57-32 percent), while those who made up their minds in the past month have shattered heavily for Biden.

Sanders won the Latinos’ vote by an 8 point margin but was unable to win an absolute majority in this key group. While Hispanic voters are a key source of strength for the Vermont senator, he won less than 50% of the votes of Latinos in all states except California (exactly 50%).

Despite sharing a border with Mexico and the ongoing debate over President Trump’s border wall project, only 6% of Arizona’s Democratic primary voters cited immigration as the main problem facing the country . As far as immigration policy is concerned, almost twice as many people opposed increased security along the US-Mexico border.

Hispanic primary voters opposed increased border security by a narrower margin than white voters (44 percent against 56 percent against) (33 percent against 67 percent against).

Regarding the general election, the primary voters of Arizona Democratic were more confident in Biden’s chances against Trump than Sanders.

ILLINOIS

Despite the fact that a record 68% of Illinois’s Democratic primary voters would be satisfied if Sanders were the candidate, Biden won the state by a massive margin. The former vice-president was found in large numbers among voters over the age of 45, moderates, and African Americans – and was particularly dominant among women over the age of 65.

Religious voters of all major faiths went for Biden, and he won the Jewish vote by a margin of 41 points. Non-religious voters divided much more evenly.

Even in the Land of Lincoln, Democratic primary voters have split over paying reparations for slavery. Black voters overwhelmingly supported the idea, while six in ten white voters opposed it.

METHODOLOGY

the Fox News Voter Analysis, conducted in partnership with the Associated Press, provides a comprehensive overview of voting behavior, opinions and preferences as America votes. Surveys for the March 17 primary states were conducted in Arizona, Florida and Illinois. The inquiries were conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago the week before the primaries, ending when the polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The surveys are based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state electoral register. In Florida and Illinois, these results from the probability sample were supplemented by interviews with self-identified registered voters recruited from non-probable online panels.

Sample sizes and sampling margins of error were 1,977 in Arizona (plus or minus 3.4 percentage points), 3,385 in Florida (plus or minus 3.0 percentage points), and 2,715 in Illinois (plus or minus 3.2 percentage points).

The data cited in this article may change slightly as additional votes are tabulated.