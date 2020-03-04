Fox News voters: Biden, Saunders appear in Super Tuesday dempack

of Democratic primary election It has been a dramatic shift on Super Tuesday. Joe Biden He has won at least eight states and continues his comeback story. at the same time, Bernie Sanders Brought back at least four states, including victory in Delegate Rich CaliforniaSet a showdown between the two, at the previous primary. The main states of Maine and Texas remained very close.

Preliminary data from eight state surveys conducted as part of Fox News voters analysis It sheds light on why the results of Super Tuesday have shaken their way. However, these numbers may change slightly as results increase

Biden’s overwhelming victory on Saturday in South Carolina gave him a very necessary boost and pushed fellow moderates Amy Crobcher And Pete Butighiegg From the race. Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke all supported Biden at an event in Dallas on Monday night, enhancing the sense of the campaign to collect steam.

Biden proposes to win over the map on Super Tuesday as Sanders commends California representatives

Voters of the late decision have explicitly agreed with the idea that Biden is still participating in the game. More than a quarter of voters in each state say they’ve decided in the last few days. Includes more than half of Minnesota voters. Biden won the decision-maker with at least 15 points in all states except California and about 30 points behind in Virginia, Alabama, Minnesota and North Carolina.

Saunders’ main source of strength continues to be young and very liberal voters. He has beaten four out of ten voters under the age of 30 in each Super Tuesday state, with over 60% in three states. Similarly, Sanders gained at least four-tenths of those who called themselves “very liberal” in each state.

In contrast, Biden’s base was elderly and, to a lesser extent, politically moderate. In all states except California, Colorado and Massachusetts, more than four out of ten voters aged 65 or older have won.

Between both elderly and moderate, Mike BloombergRace presence seems to complicate Biden’s path to victory. Except for Minnesota and Massachusetts, approximately two in ten seniors in each state favored the former mayor, and he earned more than about 15% of the state’s moderate votes.

The Sanders campaign has invested heavily in outreach to Latino communities and has paid off in states with the highest Hispanic population. Biden slightly reduced Bloomberg as the second choice for Latin Americans.

Sanders’ strength among Latin Americans was balanced with the success of Biden by black voters. Biden obtained approximately half (or more) (36%) of the black votes in all states except California. The best performing Sanders black voters were 26% in North Carolina, followed by 24% in California.

Biden has won white voters in Alabama, Virginia and Minnesota. Saunders won white in Colorado, and two were deadlocked (or nearly so) in the remaining states.

Non-college whites earned Sanders a double-digit margin in Colorado, favoring Biden with 11 points in Alabama and 15 points in Virginia. The margins between this group in other states were very thin.

For Bloomberg, the best groups tended to directly overlap with the elderly, blacks, and political moderates that were the source of Biden’s strength. However, Bloomberg was virtually off the map due to the late surge of Biden. The millionaires voted late in each state, one in two.

In addition to Bloomberg’s difficult night, he couldn’t lead with his signature issues. Despite leaving a considerable amount of his personal property in gun control and fighting climate change, he beat two out of ten voters in each state who prioritized those issues. Similarly, Bloomberg’s attempt to position himself as the most likely candidate to beat Trump failed-in each state he gained less than 20 percent among those who said he beat President Trump It was a very important quality for the candidate.

Most Super Tuesday voters-up to 73% in Minnesota and one in six in most states-said it was important for women to be elected president for a lifetime. Elizabeth Warren Although gaining 29 percent of these voters in Massachusetts, she still lost her adopted home state. In other states, she has earned less than a quarter of those who wanted to meet a female president in her lifetime.

Issues and policies

Like the early initial state, voters on Super Tuesday wanted candidates who would make fundamental changes to the political system, rather than those who would restore it to its pre-Trump state. This was especially true in California and Colorado, two of the best states in Sanders.

At the same time, six out of ten voters wanted candidates who would provide a practical and centralist policy on promising bold liberal ideas, even in more liberal states such as California.

Biden “restored” voters in each state, and Sanders “changed” voters everywhere except in Alabama (where he went to Biden). Similarly, voters wishing for a centralist policy have chosen Biden in each state, and those seeking bold liberal ideas have saved Alabama for Sanders (Biden has won again).

Despite the tone of the candidate’s approach and the split on the tenor, Democrats were largely in agreement on key issues and policy. Healthcare is at the top of the voters’ list of issues, with at least a third of each state citing it as the most important issue facing the country. Economy and employment were second in most southern states (quoted by about two in ten voters). Outside the south, voters tended to refer to climate change as a second concern (26% in California and 32% in Colorado).

In healthcare, more than eight in ten voters in each state favored the public options approach, and about two-thirds in each state favored the Sanders-style single payer plan.

Voters also pay taxes on the use of carbon-based fuels (62% in Alabama and 87% in Minnesota), legalization of marijuana (72% in Virginia and Texas, 84% in Colorado), and criminal justice. There has also been widespread agreement on mitigating the system’s focus on low-level crime (78% in Alabama to 85% in Colorado).

Nine out of ten voters in Colorado and California supported limiting the amount of money that presidential candidates and campaigns could spend, but Texas (85%) and Alabama (78%) responded to this idea. Support was slightly lower.

Did the Democrats separate?

If Biden, Sanders, or Warren were the final candidates, the majority of voters in each state would be satisfied. Overall satisfaction with Biden (58% in Colorado and 81% in Alabama) was better than Sanders (55 in Virginia and 67 in California) or Warren (60 in Virginia) Slightly higher than in Colorado (71).

It was a different story for Bloomberg. Satisfaction ranged from a low of 39 (Colorado and Minnesota) to a high of 61 (Alabama). In five states, the majority will be dissatisfied if he wins the nomination.

In all states, nearly half of Biden and Bloomberg voters are dissatisfied with being nominated for Sanders, and approximately six out of six Sanders supporters are dissatisfied with Biden. The majority of voters at Warren are satisfied with either Biden or Sanders as candidates.

Thunders voters’ dissatisfaction can be compounded by concerns about the fairness of the nomination process. Approximately two-thirds of Super Tuesday voters overall were confident in the process, but the majority of Sanders voters felt the process was unfair.

Approximately three-quarters (or more) of voters in each state said they would definitely support Democrats in November to Trump, with Minnesota voters showing the most party solidarity (84%) .

But in some major swing states, two in ten voters said that the November decision depended on who won the Democratic nomination. Warren voters were most likely to support the Democratic Party regardless of who won. Supporters of Sanders and Bloomberg were most unlikely. Still, at least three-quarters of each candidate’s supporters said they would support any finalist in any case.

Texas and California

The two biggest prizes at night-Texas and California-were contrasting studies. Sanders was dominant throughout California. Biden was the distant second, with both Bloomberg and Warren hovering around 15 percent of the representative’s survival rate. On the other hand, in Texas, Sanders and Biden were head to head, with Bloomberg in third place and Warren in fourth.

In California, Sanders was the top demographic group for most demographic groups, but intermediates (Biden, led by 6 points), voters over the age of 45 (Biden +7 points), and black voters (Biden +12 points) It was an exception.

The Sanders California’s strongest groups were young voters, very liberal voters, and Latinos, as they exist throughout the country. He also gained nearly four out of ten voters without a college degree.

The delay in Biden’s voting power has helped to reduce delegation from Sanders’ Golden State.

Probably the most competitive and inevitable battlefield of the night is Texas, with Bloomberg playing a major role. White voters split into two leaders (27% in Biden and 25% in Sanders), with Bloomberg 17% and Warren 13%. Sanders has almost doubled Biden’s support among Latin Americans, and Biden has returned favored by gaining an edge over Black Texas. Warren failed to attract significant non-white support in the state.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Texas people tended to prefer the public option approach to healthcare (87%) over single payers (63%). In addition, Sanders thought he could handle health care better than Biden.

methodology

The Fox News Voter Analysis, conducted in collaboration with the Associated Press, provides a comprehensive survey of voting behavior, opinions, and preferences when voting in the United States. The survey was conducted on Super Tuesday in Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, California. The survey was completed by the NORC at the University of Chicago the week before the primary election, and the polls were closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters extracted from state voters’ files. In California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, the results of these probabilistic samples have included additional interviews with self-identifying registered voters recruited from the Non-Probability Online Panel. Survey sample sizes ranged from 1,168 (Alabama) to 3,976 (California), with sampling error margins ranging from 4.9 to 3.0 percentage points. Here is the complete methodology statement: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fox-news-2020-voter-analysis-full-methodology-statement